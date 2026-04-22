Cardinals vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 22

The St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins have traded 5-3 wins over the first two games of their early-week series, and they’ll begin a massive 15-game slate in MLB on Wednesday afternoon.

Miami is set as a slight favorite at home in this series finale, though it has struggled with Janson Junk on the mound in 2026, going 1-3 in his four starts. Junk enters this outing with a 4.50 ERA, but he’s allowed 11 hits, nine runs and four walks over his last two outings.

The Cardinals will counter with 28-year-old Kyle Leahy (5.21 ERA), who has given up at least two runs in all four of his outings in 2026.

Both of these teams rank in the top-13 in MLB in runs scored, so could we see a high-scoring affair on Wednesday afternoon with two struggling starters on the mound?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a plate prop to bet and my prediction for this NL battle on April 22.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cardinals +1.5 (-186)

Marlins -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Cardinals: +109

Marlins: -131

Total

8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Cardinals vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers

St. Louis: Kyle Leahy (2-2, 5.21 ERA)

Miami: Janson Junk (0-2, 4.50 ERA)T

Cardinals vs. Marlins How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 22

Time: 12:10 p.m. EST

Venue: loanDepot park

How to Watch (TV): Cardinals.TV/Marlins.TV

Cardinals record: 14-9

Marlins record: 11-13

Cardinals vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Kyle Leahy OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-173)

I debated multiple props for Leahy in this game, including taking him to finish with OVER 9.5 hits, earned runs and walks allowed. Ultimately, I decided to simply take his walks prop, even though the Marlins are just 19th in MLB in walks drawn this season.

Leahy has walked two or more batters in three of his four starts, even though he’s only pitched five or fewer innings in each outing. The right-hander allows 2.9 walks per nine innings for his career, and he ranks in the 50th percentile in MLB in walk percentage this season.

He’s worth a look to clear this prop for the fourth time in five games, as he’s allowing nearly four walks per nine innings in 2026.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick

The first two games in this series finished with exactly eight runs scored, but I think this pitching matchup lines up well for a high-scoring affair.

The Marlins are eighth in MLB in OPS this season, and I mentioned above that both teams are in the top half of MLB in runs scored. That could be a problem for these starting pitchers, as they’ve been knocked around to open the 2026 season.

Junk has a 4.50 ERA, and even though his expected ERA (3.54) is better, the Marlins righty has given up 23 hits and six walks in just 22 innings of work. So, there are going to be plenty of baserunners for the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Leahy’s advanced numbers are awful. He ranks in the 18th percentile in expected ERA (5.68), the 15th percentile in expected batting average against, the 13th percentile in barrel percentage and the 18th percentile in hard-hit percentage.

The Cardinals also have a 5.34 bullpen ERA – one of the 10-worst marks in MLB.

The Marlins are rightful favorites in this game, but they’ve also won just one of Junk’s starts. So, I’ll take the OVER in this shaky pitching matchup on Wednesday.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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