Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 10

The St. Louis Cardinals extended their winning streak to five games with a 7-0 shutout victory over the New York Mets to open a three-game set in Queens last night.

It was an unfortunate return home for the Mets, who had just beaten the Padres on Sunday to take two of three in San Diego.

The Cardinals took two of three from the Mets in St. Louis at the beginning of the season as well.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cardinals vs. Mets on Wednesday, June 10.

Cardinals vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cardinals +1.5 (-186)

Mets -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Cardinals +113

Mets -136

Total

8.5 (Over -101/Under -119)

Cardinals vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Cardinals: Andre Pallante (6-4, 3.96 ERA)

Mets: Austin Warren (1-2, 2.01 ERA)

Andre Pallante had a hiccup two starts ago with 4 ER in 3 IP, but bounced back nicely with 5.2 innings of one-run ball against the Rangers. He also allowed just one earned run in each of his two starts before that four-run outing. The right-hander shut out the Mets through five innings back on March 31.

Austin Warren is serving as the opener for the Mets on Wednesday night. He did the same thing on June 1, hitting one batter in a scoreless inning of work. Christian Scott will now start on Thursday instead, but the Mets have yet to name a bulk reliever to follow Warren.

Cardinals vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): CARD, SNY

Cardinals record: 36-28

Mets record: 29-37

Cardinals vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Jordan Walker OVER 1.5 Bases (+120)

Jordan Walker has been a streaky hitter this season. He had seven home runs in a nine-game span in early April, and while he hasn't found quite that type of power recently, he's still batting .301 with a .729 OPS after hitting a double on Tuesday night.

Walker has now gone OVER 1.5 bases in five straight games. I’ll back him to make it a sixth at these plus odds.

Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

I’m surprised that the Cardinals are underdogs in this game. They’re on a five-game winning streak and just beat Freddy Peralta and the Mets in the series opener.

Andre Pallante now takes the mound for the Cardinals. The righthander has been great on the road, allowing just 8 ER in 27 IP (2.67 ERA) with wins in his last four away starts.

The Mets are going with an opener, and only have a slight advantage in bullpen arms over the Cardinals (3.24 vs. 4.04 ERA this season).

I’ll take the Cardinals as road underdogs in Queens.

Pick: Cardinals +113

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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