Cardinals vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, but the good news is they're now set as heavy favorites in Week 6 when they host the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West showdown.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my three favorite player props for this divisional showdown. Let's dive into them.

Cardinals vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Trey McBride UNDER 7.5 Receptions (-143)

Puka Nacua 100+ Receiving Yards (+105)

Blake Corum Anytime Touchdown (+130)

Trey McBride UNDER 7.5 Receptions (-143)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Trey McBride to go under his receptions total as my No. 5 prop bet for this week:

The Los Angeles Rams have done an elite job of defending tight ends this season. They have allowed just 14 receptions to opposing tight ends, the fewest in the entire league. That's why I'm going to do the unthinkable and fade Trey McBride.

McBride went under 7.5 receptions in both his game against the Rams last season.

Puka Nacua 100+ Receiving Yards (+105)

The Cardinals have one of the worst secondaries in the league, ranking 31st in opponent EPA per dropback and 25th in opponent dropback success rate. That's great news for Puka Nacua, who looked like his peak self last week when he racked up a blistering 17 receptions on 24 targets against the Buffalo Bills. There's no reason he can't surpass 100 yards for the third straight game this weekend.

Blake Corum Anytime Touchdown (+130)

Instead of laying -210 odds on Kyren Williams to score a touchdown, we should target Blake Corum at +130. Their No. 2 running back has been extremely effective this season, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

With the Rams set as double-digit favorites in this game, there's a chance they'll have a big lead late in the game, leading to Corum playing even more offensive snaps than usual. He's a solid plus-money bet to find the end zone.

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