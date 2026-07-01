Caty McNally vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Second Round

The 2022 Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, won her second career Grand Slam earlier in 2026 when she captured the Australian Open. Now, she's trying to win Wimbledon for a second time in what's a wide-open women's tournament.

She's set to face Caty McNally in the second round on Thursday. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this match.

Caty McNally vs. Elena Rybakina Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Caty Mcnally +320

Elena Rybakina -420

Total

20.5 (Over -118/Under -112)

Caty McNally vs. Elena Rybakina How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 2

Time: Noon EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited

Caty McNally vs. Elena Rybakina: History and Wimbledon Performance

These two have faced each other twice before with each winning a match. The most recent was a 2-1 win for Rybakina in September of 2025.

Caty McNally

Caty McNally has matched her career best finish at Wimbledon, making it to the second round last year. Her best grand slam finish was a third round appearance at the 2020 U.S. Open. She defeated Elena-Gabriela Ruse in her first round match this year.

Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina won Wimbledon in 2022. She followed that up with a quarterfinals appearance in 2023 and a semifinals appearance in 2024. She was eliminated in the third round last year. She needed three sets to get past Lois Boisson in her first match this year.

Caty McNally vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Best Bet

I have some serious concerns about the form that Rybakina is in. She needed a third set to win as a massive favorite in the first round, and has looked out of sorts over the past couple of months. She lost in the second round at Roland Garros, and then has gone 1-2 in two WTA 500 events since.

Meanwhile, Caty McNally has played some solid tennis of late, and the 24-year-old is looking to take the next step forward in her career. You can bet on her to steal at least one set in this match at plus-money, and I think that's the bet to make if you don't want to get aggressive by betting on the American to win the match outright.

Pick: McNally to Win at Least One Set (+100) via FanDuel

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