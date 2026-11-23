Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers have won just nine of their first 17 games in the 2026-27 season, and they’re just 2-5 on the road heading into a matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago is still set as an underdog at home, as it’s coming off an overtime losss against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. The Bulls are down No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson, who is dealing with a fracture in his hand.

The Cavs are still without Evan Mobley (toe) as they look to stay in the mix for a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland is outside the top-10 in the league in net rating, but it should be able to handle a Bulls team that has been one of the worst squads in the league on defense and in the bottom 10 in offensive, defensive and net rating.

Let’s jump right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this divisional matchup on Monday night.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavs -8.5 (-110)

Bulls +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Cavs: -336

Bulls: +270

Total

241.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Cavaliers vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 23

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (CLE), CHSN, NBA League Pass

Cavs record: 9-8

Bulls record: 4-12

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Cavs Injury Report

Evan Mobley – out

Ernest Udeh Jr. – out

Nae’Qwan Tomlin – out

Zack Austin – out

Jaylon Tyson – probable

Khalifa Diop – out

Bulls Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet

Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet

Jarrett Allen OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-131)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why bettors should trust Jarrett Allen against this Bulls frontcourt:

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has thrived on the boards when Evan Mobley (toe, out) sits this season, and he put up 14 rebounds against the Chicago Bulls last week.

Now, Allen gets another look at Chicago after it played an overtime game in a loss to Denver on Sunday. Chicago ranks 25th in the NBA in rebound percentage and just 27th in opponent rebounds per game in the 2026-27 season.

Allen has grabbed 10 or more boards in just four games in the 2026-27 campaign, but he’s averaging 10.7 rebounds per game in the last 10 matchups he’s played without Mobley. During that 10-game sample, Allen has at least eight rebounds in every matchup and 10 or more in six times.

He’s worth a look with the Cavs looking to stay over .500 in a favorable road matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

These teams combined for 241 points in their last meeting, and the Bulls are now coming off an overtime loss to Denver where they combined for nearly 300 total points.

Chicago ranks 29th in the NBA in defensive rating and 30th in opponent points per game while the Cavs aren’t much better (21st and 23rd) to start this season.

Both of these teams are going to struggle to get stops, and the Bulls (No. 1 in pace) may try to get in a track meet to pull off an upset at home. The Cavs (eighth in pace) are an uptempo team as well, averaging the fourth-most points per game in the NBA (Chicago is ninth).

As a result, the OVER has hit in 10 of the Cavs’ 17 games this season.

I’m expecting both of these teams to hover around 125 points in Monday’s rematch.

Pick: OVER 241.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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