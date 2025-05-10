Cavs, Nuggets NBA Championship Odds Surge While Thunder, Pacers Sink
The Denver Nuggets upset the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series to take a 2-1 lead and saw their title odds surge as a result.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are still down 2-1 in their series against the Indiana Pacers after their Game 3 win in the Eastern Conference semis. However, they also saw a big bounceback in their title odds.
After entering Game 3 with +1600 odds at DraftKings to win the title, the Nuggets are now +1000 at DK after staging a comeback win in overtime. The Thunder, who were +125, have dropped back to +175.
The Thunder were -4.5 point favorites at DraftKings to win Game 3, but conceded a late game-tying 3-pointer in regulation by Aaron Gordon to send the game to overtime, where the Nuggets dominated, outscoring the Thunder 11-2. The Thunder are -5.5 at DK for Game 4.
The Cavs, who lost two straight home games to open their series against the Pacers, handled Indiana in Game 3, leading by 20 most of the game and winning 126-104. They were +900 entering the game but are now +500, the same odds they had entering the series.
The Pacers, who were +1600 entering Game 3, are now +2500.
You can expect similar odds movement based on today’s outcome. The Knicks lead the Celtics 2-0 and are +1500 to win the title at DraftKings. If Boston, currently +310 to win the series, can beat the Knicks in Game 3, expect the Knicks to drop significantly and the Celtcis to improve marginally.
Boston is a -6 point favorite at DraftKings in Game 3, though SI NBA betting insider Peter Dewey is looking at the OVER/UNDER for his best bet.
The Timberwolves and Warriors play Game 3 of their series tonight. There’s already been some massive movement in both teams' title odds amidst Steph Curry’s injury. Minnesota is a -5 point favorite in Game 3. Iain MacMillan is backing the T-Wolves to cover.
Here are the current odds for all eight teams still alive in the playoffs, with odds coming from DraftKings.
NBA Championship Odds
- Oklahoma City Thunder +175
- Boston Celtics +310
- Cleveland Cavaliers +500
- Minnesota Timberwolves +850
- Denver Nuggets +1000
- New York Knicks +1500
- Indiana Pacers +2500
- Golden State Warriors +3500
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.