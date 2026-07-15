Celtics vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

The Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings face off in each team’s fourth game of NBA Summer League action on Wednesday night.

The Celtics opened things up with an 83-80 overtime win against the Raptors then got an 87-75 decision over the Hornets. However, they’re coming off a 102-90 loss to the Hawks on Monday.

On the other hand, the Kings got a 91-85 win over the Clippers out of the gate, but have since lost two games in blowout fashion: 104-95 to Washington, and 115-83 to Brooklyn.

Development is the focus of the NBA Summer League, but which team will get back in the win column tonight?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for this NBA Summer League matchup.

Celtics vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Celtics -3.5 (-110)

Kings +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Celtics -155

Kings +130

Total

178.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Celtics vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 15

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2, NBCSCA

Celtics record: 2-1

Kings record: 1-2

Celtics vs. Kings Injury Reports

Celtics Injury Report

Not yet submitted

Kings Injury Report

Not yet submitted

Celtics vs. Kings Key Player to Watch

Darius Acuff Jr., Guard, Kings

Darius Acuff Jr. was the seventh overall pick by the Kings in this year’s NBA Draft. The Arkansas guard had his best game of the NBA Summer League last time out after putting up 19 and 12 points in his first two contests.

Acuff Jr. scored a team-high 26 points on 9 of 18 shooting (2 of 6 from deep) with 5 assists against the Nets on Tuesday. We’ll see how he’s able to fare in a back-to-back situation tonight against the Celtics.

Celtics vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

The Celtics have been the better team so far in NBA Summer League action, and the extra rest advantage always helps. These aren’t necessarily serious games, but having to play on two straight days puts the Kings even further behind the eight ball.

The Kings struggled to keep things close in their last two games, and I see that being the case again tonight in Las Vegas.

I’ll take Boston to cover the spread against a Sacramento team that was essentially a two-man show on Tuesday.

Pick: Celtics -3.5 (-110)

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