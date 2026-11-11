Celtics vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 11

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are riding high after a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, and they’ll play the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors.

Injuries have derailed a fast start for the Raptors, who are now 5-5 and won’t have Kawhi Leonard or Scottie Barnes in the lineup on Wednesday. Plus, starting point guard Immanuel Quickley is questionable.

That’s put the Raptors in a tough spot, and they’re home underdogs against the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference.

Boston has won nine of 11 games, and it has the No. 1 net rating, No. 3 offensive rating and No. 3 defensive rating in the league.

The Raptors are still 13th in the league in net rating despite a 5-5 start, but oddsmakers clearly believe that they’re facing an uphill battle to win Wednesday's matchup.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown on Nov. 11.

Celtics vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Celtics -6.5 (-103)

Raptors +6.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Celtics: -243

Raptors: +200

Total

216.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Celtics vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, TSN, NBA League Pass

Celtics record: 9-2

Raptors record: 5-5

Celtics vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Celtics Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Raptors Injury Report

Scottie Barnes – out

Kawhi Leonard – out

Nate Bittle – out

Collin Murray-Boyles – questionable

Immanuel Quickley – questionable

Trayce Jackson-Davis – questionable

Celtics vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Jayson Tatum OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-103)

After a slow start to the season shooting the 3-ball, Tatum has made five, five and three shots from beyond the arc in his last three games, shooting 13-for-26 during that stretch.

He had three or more 3-pointers in just one of his first seven games, but Tatum is still averaging 7.4 3-point attempts per night.

The volume is going to be there for the Celtics star, and he could have a big game against a Raptors defense that is 12th in opponent 3s made per game and just 21st in opponent 3-point percentage this season. Plus, Toronto is down two possible Tatum defenders with Leonard and Barnes both ruled out.

Celtics vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I love Boston in the first half against Toronto:

For the second night in a row, I’m taking Boston to cover the spread in the first half – even on the second night of a back-to-back.

The C’s didn’t have to play their starters down the stretch of Tuesday’s blowout of the 76ers, which bodes well for Tatum’s chances of playing in this matchup. Plus, the Raptors have ruled out both Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes, putting them in a tough spot to win this game – even at home.

Over the last few seasons, Boston has been one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread in the first half, and the C’s currently have the best first-half net rating in the NBA (plus-23.3) after easily covering against Philly on Tuesday.

Celtics First Half ATS Record

2026-27 season: 8-3 (+4.55 units)

2025-26 season: 53-31-1 (+17.05 units)

2024-25 season: 48-45-0 (-4.35 units)

2023-24 season: 66-34-1 (+26.05 units)

Toronto has a minus-0.8 net rating in the first half this season, and I’m worried about this team keeping pace offensively with both Barnes and Leonard sidelined. In addition to that, starting point guard Immanuel Quickley is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Boston is No. 3 in offensive rating, No. 3 in defensive rating and No. 1 in net rating in the 2026-27 season. Since the C’s didn’t play a taxing game on Tuesday after going on a major run to open the fourth quarter, I’d expect them to be relatively healthy in this matchup. I think this line is low enough in the first half to buy Boston.

Pick: Celtics First Half -3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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