Celtics vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 2

The matchup of the night on Monday is in Houston, as Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets take on the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum in a battle between two potential title contenders.

Houston is off to a 6-1 start this season, blowing out the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. The Rockets have the No. 1 offensive rating in the league, showing that the return of Fred VanVleet may be all this team needs to get into the title conversation in an injured Western Conference.

The Rockets are up to +1400 to win the NBA Finals with both Minnesota and Oklahoma City dealing with a ton of injuries early on in the campaign.

Meanwhile, the C’s are right back in the mix at the top of the Eastern Conference, winning five games in a row after a road win against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Even after trading away Jaylen Brown, the C’s are still an elite offense led by Tatum, Paul George, Payton Pritchard and others.

Oddsmakers have set Rockets as the favorite in Monday’s clash, and it’ll be interesting to see if Boston sits any starters on the second night of a back-to-back.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction on Monday.

Celtics vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Celtics +4.5 (-104)

Rockets -4.5 (-116)

Moneyline

Celtics: +160

Rockets: -191

Total

218.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Celtics vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 2

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, NBC Sports Boston, NBA League Pass

Celtics record: 5-1

Rockets record: 6-1

Celtics vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Celtics Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – out

Clint Capela – questionable

Quadir Copeland – out

Julian Phillips – out

Reed Sheppard – questionable

Celtics vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Fred VanVleet 5+ Assists (-215)

This is an interesting prop for VanVleet, and I explained why I’m willing take the -215 price on Monday in our NBA best props column :

I’m laying a little extra juice in a prop for Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet, who is averaging 6.4 assists on 9.8 potential dimes per game.

The Houston offense is No. 1 in the league through the first two weeks, and VanVleet’s return has been huge for this attack. Not only does FVV get the Rockets organized, but he’s picked up five or more dimes in every game this season.

Boston is seventh in the league in defensive rating, so this is why I’m taking the discounted line on VanVleet as Houston looks to move to 7-1 in the 2026-27 campaign.

Celtics vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

Boston has been a great team in the first half of games in the Joe Mazzulla era, and that included a cover in the win over Orlando on Sunday afternoon.

Over the last three completed seasons, Boston has been an extremely profitable team if you simply bet on them in the first half to cover the spread:

2025-26 season: 53-31-1 (+17.05 units)

2024-25 season: 48-45-0 (-4.35 units)

2023-24 season: 66-34-1 (+26.05 units)

In the 2026-27 season, these are the two best teams in the league in terms of first-half net rating, but Boston is one of the best teams that the Rockets have faced in the 2026-27 campaign.

I don’t mind taking the points with the C’s – as long as Jayson Tatum plays – in Monday’s matchup.

Pick: Celtics First Half +2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .