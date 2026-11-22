The Boston Celtics are looking to snap a three-game skid, and they’re favored to do so on Sunday night against the Golden State Warriors.

Boston rested Derrick White and Jayson Tatum on the front end of a back-to-back on Saturday, but it lost by one to the lowly Sacramento Kings to fall to 11-5 this season. Now, the C’s have a quick turnaround against a Golden State team that has a losing streak mounting as well.

The Warriors are down star guard Stephen Curry, which has caused them to lose five games in a row and five of the six games that the two-time league MVP has missed. Golden State is a major underdog at home in this matchup, as it has failed to reach 100 points in four straight games.

With Tatum and White expected to play in this matchup, as the C’s in line to end their losing streak?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Sunday’s battle between Boston and Golden State.

Celtics vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Celtics -8.5 (-112)

Warriors +8.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Celtics: -359

Warriors: +286

Total

209.5 (Over -113/Under -107)

Celtics vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass

Celtics record: 11-5

Warriors record: 8-8

Celtics vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Celtics Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Warriors Injury Report

Jimmy Butler III – out

Steph Curry – out

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Moses Moody – out

Brandon Williams – out

Celtics vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Yaxel Lendeborg UNDER 19.5 Points (-109)

This season, Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 19.7 points per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and over 37 percent from 3. He’s scored 20 or more points in eight of his 16 games, but he has a tough matchup against a Boston team that is No. 2 in defensive rating this season.

Lendeborg has scored 13 or fewer points in three of his last four games, including a three-point showing in a loss to San Antonio (the No. 3 defense in the league). While he’s going to get a lot of touches, the rookie isn’t going to walk to 20 points every night, even with Curry out.

I am willing to bet on this Boston defense to keep him in check on Sunday.

Celtics vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking Boston to cover in the first half:

Boston didn’t have Jayson Tatum, Mitchell Robinson or Derrick White for Saturday night’s loss to Sacramento, but it could have all three back in action for Sunday’s game against Golden State.

The Warriors are a mess without Steph Curry, going 1-5 in the six games he’s missed, failing to score 100 points in four in a row. So, I’m going to trust Boston in one of my favorite markets this season.

The C’s are a dominant team against the spread in the first half of the games, and that has been the case for the entire Joe Mazzulla era.

Over the last three seasons, Boston routinely covered the spread in the first half – including in last night’s loss. This season, the C’s currently have the best first-half net rating in the NBA (plus-20.9).

Celtics First Half ATS Record

2026-27 season: 11-5 (+5.25 units)

2025-26 season: 53-31-1 (+17.05 units)

2024-25 season: 48-45-0 (-4.35 units)

2023-24 season: 66-34-1 (+26.05 units)

Golden State is 22nd in the league in first-half net rating (minus-4.8), and this offense is going to struggle against a Boston team that is No. 2 in net rating and No. 2 in defensive rating in the 2026-27 season. I’ll lay the points with Boston in the early going, as I expect Tatum to play in the back end of this back-to-back.

Pick: Celtics First Half -4.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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