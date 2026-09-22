Chargers vs. Bills Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3

The Buffalo Bills are off to a red-hot start to begin their season. They're 2-0 and have put up 36+ points in each of their first two games.

Now, they'll welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to town, who have a completely disastrous start to their 2026 campaign. The Chargers were supposed to be a playoff contender and a dark-horse Super Bowl contender, but they are now 0-2, having lost to both the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders on their home field.

Is there any chance we see the Chargers put up a fight in this spot, or should we expect more of the same from these two teams? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Chargers vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Chargers +7 (-107)

Bills -7 (-113)

Moneyline

Chargers +265

Bills -335

Total

OVER 50.5 (-105)

UNDER 50.5 (-115)

Chargers vs. Bills How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 27

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Chargers record: 0-2

Bills record: 2-0

Chargers vs. Bills Betting Trends

Chargers are 5-3 against the spread in their last eight games vs. Bills

Chargers are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 8-2 in the Chargers' last 10 games

Bills are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

The OVER is 7-3 in the Bills' last 10 games

Chargers vs. Bills Key Player to Watch

Josh Allen, QB - Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen has taken a significant lead in the race for NFL MVP, sitting as the +250 favorite. Joe Burrow is next on the odds list at +850, a significant gap between him and the Bills quarterback. Allen has been unbelievable to start the year, completing 66.7% of passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns. He has also run for 92 yards and four scores. Most importantly, he has yet to turn the ball over. If he keeps playing at this level, it'll be hard for any team to beat the Bills this season.

Chargers vs. Bills Prediction and Best Bet

The Bills' offense looks unstoppable, but not enough people have been talking about how bad they've been defensively. They have allowed 31 points in each of their first two games, giving up 5.5 yards per play and ranking 27th in opponent EPA per play. That's enough to give me pause to lay a touchdown on them.

That's why, instead, I'm going to bet the OVER in this game. Neither team's defense has been good through the first two weeks, and I expect some eventual improvement from Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense.

Let's sit back and root for points in this one.

Pick: OVER 50.5 (-105) via Caesars

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