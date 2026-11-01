Chargers vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8

The battle of Los Angeles is set to take place in Week 8 when the Chargers take on the Rams for L.A. supremacy.

Both teams have gotten off to disappointing starts to their season, but the Rams are still very much alive in the playoff picture, while the Chargers are on the brink of starting to look toward the offseason as the final winless team at 0-6.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, we're going to dive into a few of my favorite prop bets.

Chargers vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Justin Herbert UNDER 206.5 Pass Yards (-112)

Kyren Williams 60+ Rush Yards (-108)

Tre Harris Anytime Touchdown (+290)

Justin Herbert UNDER 206.5 Pass Yards (-112)

Justin Herbert has had a horrific start to the season. He's dead last amongst all NFL quarterbacks in adjusted EPA per play, and he ranks 31st in completion percentage over expected. He has also thrown for more than 206.5 passing yards in just two starts this season, despite trailing in the majority of every game he's played in. He now has to face a Rams secondary that's ninth in opponent dropback EPA. I expect another bad start from Herbert.

Kyren Williams 60+ Rush Yards (-108)

After a 2-4 start to the season, the Rams decided to keep things simple and stick to the running game last week against the Raiders. As a result, Kyren Williams carried the ball 16 times for 99 yards. I expect a similar game plan this week, especially considering the Chargers' run defense is in the bottom half of the NFL. We only need Williams to reach 61 yards for us to win this bet.

Tre Harris Anytime Touchdown (+290)

Despite me fading Justin Herbert's passing yards in this game, I'm still going to bet on Tre Harris to score a touchdown mainly because I have to take the opportunity to bet on a team's leading receiver to score at almost 3-1 odds. Harris is leading the team in receptions (15) and receiving yards (225). Let's see if he can find the end zone for the first time this season.

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