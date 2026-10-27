Chargers vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season will featured the battle of Los Angeles as the Chargers take on the Rams.

Before the season began, this game was circled as a marquee matchup between two potential Super Bowl participants. Things have unfortunately not gone as expected for either team through the first seven weeks, especially the Chargers. They're 0-6 on the season and are the final winless team in the league. The Rams still have a good chance at making the playoffs, but a 3-4 start to the season has put them behind the eight ball when it comes to winning the NFC West.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet this game.

Chargers vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Chargers +6.5 (-102)

Rams -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Chargers +235

Rams -290

Total

OVER 44.5 (-102)

UNDER 44.5 (-118)

Chargers vs. Rams How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 1

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Chargers record: 0-6

Rams record: 3-4

Chargers vs. Rams Betting Trends

The Rams are 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams

The Chargers are 0-5-1 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 5-1 in Chargers games this season

The Rams are 3-4 against the spread this season?

The OVER is 4-3 in Rams games this season

Chargers vs. Rams Injury Reports

Chargers Injury Report

Ladd McConkey, WR - Questionable

Brenen Thompson, WR - Questionable

Rodney Shelley, CB - Questionable

Tre Harris, WR - Questionable

Donte Jackson, CB - Questionable

Rams Injury Report

Nate Landman, LB - Questionable

Trent McDuffie, CB - Questionable

Myles Garrett, DE - IR

Kobie Turner, DE - IR

Poona Ford, DT - IR

Chargers vs. Rams Key Player to Watch

Puka Nacua, WR - Los Angeles Rams

With Davante Adams out for at least a few more weeks, Puka Nacua becomes even more valuable to this Rams offense as he sees the large majority of targets when Adams is sidelined. He has racked up 45 receptions for 485 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season.

Chargers vs. Rams Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points on the Rams in this game:

There comes a point in time that we have to look at the Chargers not as a good team that simply had a nightmarish start to their season, but as a truly bad team amongst the worst the league has to offer. I've finally arrived at that point with this team. Their offense is last in EPA per play and 30th in success rate, while Justin Herbert ranks dead last amongst all NFL quarterbacks this season in adjusted EPA per play and 31st in completion percentage over expected.

Blame it on whatever you want: the coaching, the talent, the management, injuries, or even Justin Herbert losing his edge this offseason, but the fact of the matter remains: we have to treat this team like a bottom-five squad in the NFL.

The Rams still have room for improvement, but they're certainly good enough to win this game by seven points.

Pick: Rams -6.5 (-112) via DraftKings

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