Chargers vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10

The nightmarish season for the Los Angeles Chargers continues. The team that entered the 2026 campaign as a Super Bowl dark horse is now 0-8, and even worse, is 0-7-1 against the spread. The nightmare will now be played out in front of a national audience in Week 10 when they take on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this AFC prime time showdown.

Chargers vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Chargers +4.5 (-110)

Ravens -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Chargers +185

Ravebs -225

Total

OVER 38.5 (-110)

UNDER 38.5 (-110)

Chargers vs. Ravens How to Watch

Date: Monday, November 16

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Chargers record: 0-8

Ravens record: 4-5

Chargers vs. Ravens Betting Trends

Ravens are 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Chargers are 0-7-1 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 6-2 in Chargers' games this season

Ravens are 2-7 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-4 in Ravens games this season

Chargers vs. Ravens Injury Report

Chargers Injury Report

Justin Herbert, QB - Questionable

Kendall Williamson, S - Questionable

Brenen Thompson, WR - Questionable

Deane Leonard, CB - Questionable

Kayode Awosika, G - Questionable

Ravens Injury Report

Kyle Hamilton, S - Questionable

Nate Wiggins, CB - Questionable

Jaylinn Hawkins, S - Questionable

Lamar Jackson, QB - IR

Adisa Isaac, LB - Questionable

Chargers vs. Ravens Key Player to Watch

Justin Herbert, QB - Los Angeles Chargers

Not only has Justin Herbert played badly enough that the Chargers have no hope of making the playoffs, but he's played so poorly that the Chargers need to start thinking about whether or not he should continue being their starting quarterback. He has an MVP candidate heading into this season, but he's now completed just 61.3% of passes for six touchdowns and 11 interceptions. It's been a season to forget for Herbert.

Chargers vs. Ravens Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 10 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the Chargers to get their first win of the season:

I have been smart enough to avoid betting on the Chargers for the majority of the season. Whereas other people have been betting on them because "they have to win/cover eventually", I've faded them as often as I can. With that being said, I'm picking my spot. I think this is the time for them to get their first win.

First of all, the Chargers' defense is just as good, if not better, than the Ravens'. The two defenses are 16th and 17th in opponent EPA per play, and the Chargers are 18th in opponent success rate, while the Ravens are 22nd.

Offensively, I understand the Chargers have been bad this season, but are we sure that Jacoby Brissett, an ineffective Derrick Henry, and a bad Ravens' receiving core are ready to outduel Justin Herbert and Co.? I'm not so sure.

I'm ready to finally back the Chargers. It's their time to end their winless season.

Pick: Chargers +185 via BetMGM

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