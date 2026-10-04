Chargers vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4

It's now or never for the Los Angeles Chargers, who came into the 2026 season with Super Bowl aspirations. It's almost fitting that if they want to keep any Super Bowl dream alive after starting 0-3, they'll have to beat last year's champions, the Seattle Seahawks.

You can find my best bet for this interconference battle in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, we're going to specifically focus on player props. Let's take a look at three of my favorites.

Chargers vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Omarion Hampton UNDER 46.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 8+ Receptions (+116)

Brady Russell Anytime Touchdown (+3000)

Omarion Hampton UNDER 46.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Omarion Hampton to go under his rushing yards total is my No. 2-ranked player prop in this week's Player Prop Countdown:

Don't be surprised if Keaton Mitchell starts to get more of the carries out of the Chargers' backfield. He is averaging 5.0 yards per carry this season, while Omarion Hampton is averaging only 3.9 yards per rush. Hampton's snap share has also dropped compared to the first two weeks, playing only 42% of offensive snaps in Week 3. If that trend continues, he's going to struggle to get many yards on Sunday. Not only that, but now he has to face a Seahawks defense that's first in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate, while also allowing only 3.3 yards per carry.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 8+ Receptions (+116)

If there's one thing we know for sure about the Seahawks, it's that they'll feed the ball to Jaxon Smith-Njigba as much as possible. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year has 27 receptions through the first three games, 19 more than any other player on the Seahawks. There's no reason why he can't haul in 8+ receptions again this weekend.

Brady Russell Anytime Touchdown (+3000)

If you want a crazy long-shot touchdown bet, there's none I like this week more than Brady Russell to score at 30-1. If you don't know him, he's the Seahawks' fullback, one of the few players at that position left in the NFL.

While Russell has no carries this season, he already has three receptions, an intriguing metric to consider moving forward. Like Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers, it seems the Seahawks aren't afraid to get the ball in his hands. That makes him a viable option when the Seahawks get to the red zone.

It likely won't happen, but at 30-1, I'm going to take a shot.

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