Chargers vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4

The Seattle Seahawks suffered the most shocking loss of the Week 3 slate, losing to the Washington Commanders as 8.5-point favorites. It was their first loss since they fell 21-19 to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11 of the 2025 season.

They now head home to host the Los Angeles Chargers, who are surprisingly still seeking their first win of the 2026 campaign.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this interconference showdown.

Chargers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Chargers +7 (-108)

Seahawks -7 (-112)

Moneyline

Chargers +275

Seahawks -350

Total

OVER 43 (-108)

UNDER 43 (-110)

Chargers vs. Seahawks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 4

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Lumen Field

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Chargers record: 0-3

Seahawks record: 2-1

Chargers vs. Seahawks Betting Trends

The Seahawks are 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams

The Chargers are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 8-2 in the Chargers' last 10 games

The Seahawks are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in the Seahawks' last 10 games

Chargers vs. Seahawks Key Player to Watch

Justin Herbert, QB - Los Angeles Chargers

If the Chargers want to dig themselves out of this hole, it starts and ends with Justin Herbert, who has been downright bad to start the season. He has completed just 59.1% of his passes for 627 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. It's time for him to snap out of it.

Chargers vs. Seahawks Prediction and Best Bet

The Week 4 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Seahawks:

There's going to come a time when the Mike McDaniel offense is going to click for the Chargers, but I don't think a road game against one of the best defenses in the NFL is the time that's going to happen. This Los Angeles offense is in a bad spot right now, ranking 31st in EPA per play and 24th in success rate.

I'm not going to look too much into the Seahawks' loss to the Commanders. By almost every underlying metric in that game, Seattle was the far better team in that game but a handful of weird plays going against them led to the upset loss.

At some point soon, I'm going to buy-low on the Chargers. This is not the week I'm going to do it.

Pick: Seahawks -7 (-112) via BetMGM

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