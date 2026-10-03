Chargers vs. Seahawks Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Can Seattle Cover Big Spread?)

The Los Angeles Chargers are still looking for their first win of the season as they visit the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.

The Chargers got upset at home by the Cardinals and Raiders to begin the season, then lost by eight in Buffalo last week.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks started the season with two wins before an upset loss in Washington last week.

The Seahawks are big home favorites on Sunday afternoon.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 4 matchup with a final score prediction.

Chargers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Chargers +7 (-105)

Seahawks -7 (-115)

Moneyline

Chargers: +300

Seahawks: -380

Total

42.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Line Movement: The spread has moved by an important half point since the odds opened for this game, with the Seahawks now -7 after opening at -6.5. The total has also moved slightly, going from 43.5 to 42.5.

Chargers vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

There's going to come a time when the Mike McDaniel offense is going to click for the Chargers, but I don't think a road game against one of the best defenses in the NFL is the time that's going to happen. This Los Angeles offense is in a bad spot right now, ranking 31st in EPA per play and 24th in success rate.

I'm not going to look too much into the Seahawks' loss to the Commanders. By almost every underlying metric in that game, Seattle was the far better team in that game but a handful of weird plays going against them led to the upset loss.

At some point soon, I'm going to buy-low on the Chargers. This is not the week I'm going to do it.

Pick: Seahawks -7 (-105) via TheScore Bet

I have to see it before I believe it with the Chargers, and as MacMillan mentioned, this Seahawks defense isn’t going to be the one we see it against.

The Chargers have scored just 44 points through three games, the fourth-fewest in the league. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have allowed just 50 points, tied for the third-fewest in the NFL.

The Seahawks should fly to a rather comfortable win at home this week.

Final Score Prediction: Seahawks 27, Chargers 14

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