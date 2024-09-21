Chargers vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 3 (Jaylen Warren, Gus Edwards Are Sneaky Targets)
One of the most intriguing matchups – especially on the defensive side of the ball – in Week 2 is between the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers, who both enter this game at 2-0.
Los Angeles is allowing just 4.3 yards per play on the season while the Steelers are giving up just 4.9 yards per play, and these two teams have allowed the fewest points in the NFL through two weeks.
So, betting in the prop market could be tough.
I have singled out two OVERs in this game, but they may not be the props you’d expect. We’re focusing on running backs for this Week 3 clash.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Chargers vs. Steelers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Gus Edwards OVER 9.5 Rushing Attempts (-130)
- Jaylen Warren OVER 15.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Gus Edwards OVER 9.5 Rushing Attempts (-130)
The Steelers are allowing just 3.7 yards per carry this season, but Los Angeles had leaned heavily on the run, giving Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins 10 or more carries each in both of their games in 2024.
Edwards tallied 11 carries for 26 yards in Week 1 before carrying the ball 18 times for 59 yards in Week 2 against Carolina. Yet, it seems like oddsmakers aren’t sold on him getting 10-plus touches in this one.
Well, with Justin Herbert banged up and the Steelers already recording four interceptions on the season, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Jim Harbaugh lean on his running game in what should be a slugfest.
Given Dobbins’ injury history, I like Edwards – who played 48 percent of the snaps last week – to play a big role in Week 3.
Jaylen Warren OVER 15.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was injured in the preseason, but he looked to be back to his usual self in Week 2, carrying the ball nine times for 42 yards while adding two receptions for 19 yards.
After playing just 31 percent of the Steelers’ snaps in Week 1 and recording four touches, Warren had 11 touches and played 48 percent of the snaps in Week 2.
The young running back has received two targets in each game, catching all of them. He’s cleared this total in one of the two games, finishing with 13 and 19 receiving yards.
I wouldn’t be shocked if Warren is used often as a check-down option for Justin Fields against a stout Chargers defense. Last season, Warren had 16 or more receiving yards in 12 of his 17 games.
More NFL Week 3 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.