Thanksgiving Day’s action closes out with two AFC contenders going head-to-head with the No. 1 seed in the conference potentially on the line.

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen renew their rivalry in Buffalo, as the Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12.

Buffalo comes into this game at 9-1 and in a prime spot to lock up the top seed in the conference with the AFC East falling apart following Drake Maye’s injury. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are in a battle with the Denver Broncos in the AFC West and have been relying on some big games from Mahomes (eight passing scores the last two weeks) to keep pace in the division.

Kenneth Walker III (groin) has missed the last two games, and the Chiefs are hoping he can come back for this Thanksgiving showdown.

Mahomes and Allen are 5-5 against each other all-time, though Mahomes has won all four playoff meetings between the two. Does Allen get the best of him in the regular season once again?

The Bills are favored at home on Thursday night, but Mahomes has been one of the best quarterbacks ever as an underdog in his career, covering in 13 of 18 games.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, my pick and more for this Thanksgiving showdown in Week 12.

Chiefs vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Chiefs +3 (-121)

Bills -3 (+101)

Moneyline

Chiefs: +129

Bills: -153

Total

50.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Chiefs vs. Bills How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26

Time: 8:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Highmark Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Chiefs record: 8-2

Bills record: 9-1

Chiefs vs. Bills Injury Reports

Chiefs Injury Report

Kenneth Walker III – questionable

Noah Gray – questionable

Ben VanSumeren – questionable

Peter Woods – questionable

Trey Smith – questionable

Jaylon Moore – questionable

Omarr Norman-Lott – questionable

Bills Injury Report

T.J. Sanders – questionable

Dalton Kincaid – questionable

Christian Benford – questionable

Chiefs vs. Bills Betting Trends

The Bills are 8-2 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs are 6-4 against the spread this season.

Patrick Mahomes is 13-4-1 against the spread as an underdog in his NFL career.

Buffalo is 4-1 against the spread at home in 2026.

Kansas City is 2-3 against the spread on the road in 2026.

Buffalo is 7-2 against the spread when favored this season.

Kansas City is 0-1 against the spread as an underdog in 2026.

The OVER is 5-5 in the Bills’ 10 games this season.

The OVER is 5-5 in the Chiefs’ 10 games this season.

Chiefs vs. Bills Key Player to Watch

Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is all the way back.

The three-time Super Bowl champion has tossed eight scores over the last two weeks, moving him up to +1300 to win MVP. He’s thrown for over 2,700 yards, 22 scores and just four picks while averaging 4.0 yards per carry (comparable to Allen) on the ground.

While Mahomes’ passing numbers still trail MVP favorites Joe Burrow and Brock Purdy, it has been impressive to see him command this offense with Kenneth Walker III out of the lineup.

Mahomes could make a real statement to win MVP if he beats Buffalo on Thanksgiving, and the acquisition of Josh Downs has unlocked a little more in this passing offense that we didn’t see earlier in the season.

It’s impossible to count Mahomes out as an underdog, as he’s led his team to a cover in 13 of 18 games in that spot in his career.

Chiefs vs. Bills Prediction and Pick

There are very few things I’ll blindly bet, but Mahomes as an underdog is one of them.

He’s covered the spread in 13 of his 18 career games as an underdog, and the Chiefs have started to turn a corner since they lost badly to Seattle in primetime.

Buffalo has been surging up the board in the defensive EPA/Play rankings, but let’s not forget the context. The Bills faced a Baltimore team with a third-string quarterback after Lamar Jackson got hurt, the Vikings with Carson Wentz, the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins in four straight weeks.

Mahomes and this Kansas City offense is by far the best unit the Bills have played since their game against the Rams back on Oct. 12.

The Walker injury is a concern for KC, but I have not come away impressed with the Bills in recent weeks, especially with their passing game. Both of these teams rank in the top-five in the league in EPA/Play on offense, yet the Bills have gotten a lot of their explosive action in the running game with Allen and James Cook.

Entering Week 11, Kansas City was allowing the sixth-fewest yards per carry in the NFL.

This Chiefs team is top-10 across the board in several metrics, and I think Mahomes is the better quarterback at the moment. I’ll take a field goal in a game that I think the Chiefs can win outright on Thanksgiving Night.

Pick: Chiefs +3 (-121 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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