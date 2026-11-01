Chiefs vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos in the opening week of the NFL season, and now the two teams will meet for a rematch in Week 8. If the Chiefs are able to complete the season sweep, not only will they build on their divisional lead, but they'll also have the divisional tiebreaker over the Broncos for the rest of the season.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find my favorite player props. Let's dive into them.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kenneth Walker 90+ Rushing Yards (-109)

Bo Nix UNDER 20.5 Completions (-114)

Noah Gray Anytime Touchdown (+750)

Kenneth Walker 90+ Rushing Yards (-109)

The Chiefs have been extremely effective at running the football this season, and I'm willing to forgive their performance last week against a top-three run defense in Seattle. This week, they can use Kenneth Walker to attack the weakness of the Broncos' defense, which is its inability to stop the run. Denver ranks 26th in opponent rush EPA. Walker ran for 173 yards while averaging 7.5 yards per rush in the Chiefs' Week 1 win against the Broncos.

Bo Nix UNDER 20.5 Completions (-114)

I'm all the way out on Bo Nix. He's 26th among NFL quarterbacks in adjusted EPA per play and 28th in completion percentage over expected. He's now taking on a Chiefs defense that's in the top half of the NFL in every pass-defense metric. Nix completed only 17 passes against the Chiefs in Week 1.

Noah Gray Anytime Touchdown (+750)

Noah Gray has been consistently involved in the Chiefs' offense lately, hauling in 2+ passes in four straight games and recording 3 receptions in three of those four games. He has yet to score a touchdown this season, but it's clear that he's become a consistent part of this Kansas City offense, so the opportunities are going to be there for him on Sunday. He's absolutely worth a bet at +750.

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