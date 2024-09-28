Chiefs vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 4 (J.K. Dobbins Set for Busy Sunday)
The Los Angeles Chargers were concerned they'd be without Justin Herbert in their pivotal Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but they received good news on Saturday when it was announced their star quarterback will be strapping on the pads for the AFC West showdown.
There are two player props for this game that I'm locking in for this matchup. Let's dive into them.
Chiefs vs. Chargers Player Props
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- J.K Dobbins OVER 13.5 rushing attempts (-114)
- Patrick Mahomes UNDER 247.5 passing yards (-113)
J.K Dobbins OVER 13.5 rushing attempts (-114)
The Chargers already run the ball the fourth highest amount in the NFL at 55.49% and I expect that number to be even higher on Sunday. They're missing their starting two offensive tackles and their quarterback is dealing with an injury. Running more often than not seems like the obvious call for a team in their situation.
That should lead to J.K. Dobbins getting plenty of carries. He has played at least 58% of snaps in two of their three games so far this season, and had run the ball at least 15 times in two of them as well. I see no reason why he won't reach 14 attempts on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes UNDER 247.5 passing yards (-113)
Patrick Mahomes is one of the most overvalued players in the prop market across the NFL. There's no doubt he's the best quarterback in the NFL and he continuously finds ways to win games, but that doesn't always translate to lighting up the stat sheet.
Mahomes has only averaged 219.7 pass yards per game this season, almost 30 yards less than his set total for Sunday's game. Considering the Chargers have only allowed 175.3 passing yards per game this season, I'll take the UNDER on his passing yards total.
NFL Week 4 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!