Chiefs vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3 (Make Way For Walker)

The Miami Dolphins open the home portion of their schedule with a battle against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins scored 13 points in each of their first two games, allowing 27 in Las Vegas and 35 in San Francisco.

On the flip side, the Chiefs blew out the Broncos 31-10 in their opener before scratching out a 33-30 overtime win over the Colts last week. This will be Kansas City’s first road game of the season.

The total is set in the mid-40s for this one, so there should be quite a few touchdowns.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Chiefs vs. Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Chiefs vs. Dolphins

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kenneth Walker OVER 89.5 Rushing Yards (+109)

Patrick Mahomes OVER 35.5 Longest Pass Completion (-107)

Xavier Worthy Anytime Touchdown (+170)

Kenneth Walker OVER 89.5 Rushing Yards (+109)

I am all about Kenneth Walker right now. After winning the Super Bowl MVP award, his stint with the Chiefs couldn’t be going any better.

Walker ran for 173 yards on 23 carries against the Broncos, and then 117 yards on 24 carries against the Colts. That’s 290 yards on 47 carries for a 6.2-yard-per-carry average.

Ashton Jeanty ran for 102 yards against Miami in Week 1 before the 49ers opted to use more of a passing attack against the Dolphins last week. I see the Chiefs continuing to lean heavily on Walker, especially in the second half of what should be a relatively easy Kansas City win.

Patrick Mahomes OVER 35.5 Longest Pass Completion (-107)

The presence of a legit running back threat like Walker only opens up the pass game, and Patrick Mahomes has been taking advantage of that thus far.

Mahomes has turned back the clock this season with 566 yards and five touchdowns on 63.5% completion through two weeks. He’s been airing the ball out as well, throwing a 59-yard pass against Denver and a 45-yard pass against the Colts.

Brock Purdy threw a 40-yard pass as his long last week against Miami, so Mahomes should be able to keep it up against this Dolphins defense.

Xavier Worthy Anytime Touchdown (+170)

Xavier Worthy leads Chiefs receivers with eight catches on 16 targets through two weeks, including a touchdown last week against the Colts. He’s still behind Travis Kelce and Kenneth Walker in terms of targets, but if Mahomes is going to air it out, Worthy is a, well, worthy target.

Mahomes has spread the passing touchdowns around through two weeks, with Kelce, Walker, Worthy, Rashee Rice, and Jalen Royals all catching one. Walker is expected to score, with Kelce and Rice at +130. I’ll take these longer odds for Worth to find paydirt in Miami.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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