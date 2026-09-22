Chiefs vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to keep rolling as they hit the road for a matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

The Chiefs opened the season with a big 31-10 win over the Broncos before outlasting the Colts in a 33-30 overtime victory.

Meanwhile, Miami hasn’t had much success, scoring 13 points in each of its first two games. The Dolphins lost 27-13 in Las Vegas and 35-13 in San Francisco.

Kansas City has won the last five meetings against Miami, including thrice this decade.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 3.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Chiefs -11.5 (-108)

Dolphins +11.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Chiefs: -850

Dolphins: +575

Total

45.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Chiefs vs. Dolphins How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Chiefs record: 2-0

Dolphins record: 0-2

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Betting Trends

The Chiefs are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Dolphins are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The UNDER is 2-8 in the Chiefs' last 10 games.

The UNDER is 6-4 in the Dolphins' last 10 games.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Injury Reports

Chiefs Injury Report

Cooper McDonald – IR

Dolphins Injury Report

Caleb Douglas – questionable

Chop Robinson – questionable

Robert Beal Jr. – questionable

Jaylen Wright – questionable

Ronnie Harrison Jr. – IR

Kyle Louis – IR

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Key Player to Watch

Kenneth Walker III, Running Back, Kansas City Chiefs

Kenneth Walker III has been fantastic over two weeks for the Chiefs. He ran for 173 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in Week 1, and then 117 yards on 117 carries in Week 2. He also caught six of 10 targets for 61 yards against the Colts.

Walker gives the Chiefs a legitimate rushing threat, which is something they’ve been lacking in the last few seasons. His 290 yards lead the league through two weeks, with only Derrick Henry (212) and Jahmyr Gibbs (208) reaching the 200-yard mark thus far.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick

The Dolphins are hoping that they can get something together in their home opener, but it’s going to be an uphill battle against the Chiefs, as shown by the big spread.

Kansas City’s offense has been transformed with Walker in the backfield, and Patrick Mahomes has been great to start the season as well.

The Chiefs have scored at least 30 points in each game, while the Chiefs have scored 13 points in each of their two contests. I see a similar result in Miami.

Pick: Chiefs -11.5 (-108)

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