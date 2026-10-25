Chiefs vs. Seahawks Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 7

We have a fascinating game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks set to take place in the Week 7 edition of Sunday Night Football.

We have the defending Super Bowl champions from the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks, hosting the Kansas City Chiefs, who are hoping to return to the level of dominance they've had for almost a decade.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, let's dive into a few touchdown bets for Sunday night.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks Best Touchdown Bets

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime Touchdown (+110)

Xavier Worthy Anytime Touchdown (+225)

Patrick Mahomes Anytime Touchdown (+575)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime Touchdown (+110)

I'm not typically a fan of betting on names at the top of the odds list to score a touchdown, but I think anything at plus-money on Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a great bet to place. JSN is the Seahawks' only real offensive weapon, and they have thrown the ball to him early and often every week. He's tied for the most receptions in the NFL, and he already has seven touchdowns this year. I'll take the bait and bet on him to score an eighth on Sunday night.

Xavier Worthy Anytime Touchdown (+225)

No pass-catcher has seen more balls thrown his way for the Chiefs this season than Xavier Worthy. He has 21 receptions on 29 targets for 206 yards and a touchdown. If he keeps getting that many balls thrown his way, more touchdowns are going to come his way sooner rather than later. He's a great bet to find the end zone at north of 2-1 odds.

Patrick Mahomes Anytime Touchdown (+575)

Patrick Mahomes has historically used his legs at a higher rate in prime-time games throughout his career. When the lights are bright, he does whatever it takes to help his team win. This Sunday night against the Seahawks won't be any different. He already has 17 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown this season. If you want a dark horse bet to score on Sunday night, Mahomes is your guy at +575.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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