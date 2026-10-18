Is Chris Olave Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Giants in NFL Week 6)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave missed practice time this week with an illness, but he returned to have a limited session on Friday.

The Saints have officially listed Olave as questionable for Week 6 against the New York Giants.

Chris Olave (illness), Alvin Kamara (back) questionable for Week 6. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 16, 2026

Friday's return to practice is a good sign for Olave, and he's had another two days to shake this illness that bothered him earlier in the week. The former first-round pick has not missed a game this season despite the fact that he's popped up on the injury report with multiple ailments.

This season, Olave has played a big role once again in a pass-happy Saints offense. Tyler Shough has put together some big games yardage wise, and it's helped Olave rack up 39 catches (on 54 targets) for 537 yards and one score. He had just 46 receving yards in Week 5 in a game where Shough threw for just 96 yards in a loss.

With the Saints sitting at 1-4, they certainly would love to have Olave in the lineup for a winnable game against New York. Currently, the Saints are 1.5-point underdogs on the road and are -108 on the moneyline to win this matchup.

Here's a look at how the SI Betting team is wagering on Olave -- as long as he's able to suit up in Week 6.

Best Chris Olave Prop Bet vs. Giants

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite prop bets for this matchup, and he's buying Olave against this New York secondary:

Chris Olave 81+ Receiving Yards (-110)

The Saints may not be having a great season, but Chris Olave certainly is. He's second in the entire NFL in receiving yards with 537, good for 107.4 per game. Despite that, his total is set at just 80.5 for a game against a Giants defense that ranks 23rd in the league in opponent dropback EPA.

Expect another strong performance by Olave.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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