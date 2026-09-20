Is Chris Olave Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Ravens in NFL Week 2)

New Orleans Saints star wideout Chris Olave was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, as he suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday’s practice.

Chris Olave (hamstring) left practice as a precautionary measure; not expected to be a problem, per @nick_underhill. https://t.co/DaLp5vqO4J — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 17, 2026

Olave was a “limited participant” as a precaution, and the former first-round pick is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s clash with the Ravens.

In Week 1, Olave made a massive impact for the Saints in their overtime loss against the Detroit Lions. He caught 10 of his 13 targets from Tyler Shough for a team-high 182 yards. While Olave didn’t find the end zone in a game where the Saints scored 30 points, he’s coming off a huge season in 2025 where he became Shough’s favorite target once the quarterback took over as the team’s starter.

In 16 games in 2025, Olave caught 100 passes for 1,163 yards and nine scores. He was targeted a whopping 156 times. With the Saints already down rookie first-round pick Jordyn Tyson to open the season, they can’t afford a long-term absence for Olave either.

Devaughn Vele and Juwan Johnson would see a boost in target share if Olave were to sit in this matchup.

Here’s a breakdown of my favorite bet for Olave -- if he plays -- in this Week 2 matchup with the Ravens.

Best Saints Prop Bet vs. Ravens

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

I broke down my favorite props for this matchup in our Saints vs. Ravens prop story on Saturday, and I'm eyeing Olave to find the end zone in this matchup:

Chris Olave Anytime TD (+170)

Olave didn’t find the end zone in Week 1 against the Lions, but he continuously got the Saints down the field, catching 10 of his 13 targets for 182 yards.

The former first-round pick played 85.6 percent of the snaps, and he’s the clear No. 1 option in the Saints’ passing game. While Baltimore was No. 3 in the NFL in EPA/Pass last week, I could see the Saints falling behind and being forced to throw the ball a ton in this matchup – similar to their Week 1 game against Detroit.

There’s no doubt that Shough has completely raised Olave’s ceiling in this offense. From Week 9 on (when Shough became the starter last season), Olave appeared in eight games, catching 48 of his 73 targets for 660 yards and six scores. He has nearly 900 receiving yards in nine games with Shough at quarterback, scoring in five of those matchups.

Olave being set at +170 is a pretty solid value in Week 2.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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