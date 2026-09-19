Saints vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2 (Bet on Derrick Henry)

Week 2 of the NFL season brings an interesting matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints, two teams that covered the spread in Week 1.

Baltimore is favored at home on Sunday, but bettors don’t have to lay the points with Lamar Jackson and Co. just to bet on this game. In fact, in our betting preview for this matchup, I wrote why I’m taking the OVER in this contest .

Jackson and the Ravens put on an offensive clinic in Week 1, ranking fourth in the NFL in EPA/Play and eighth in success rate on their way to 41 points against the Indianapolis Colts.

Derrick Henry ran for 144 yards and three scores in the win, and he could have a busy day on Sunday against this New Orleans defense.

The Saints had some positives in the second half of their overtime loss to the Detroit Lions, as Tyler Shough threw for 410 yards and Chris Olave looked like one of the best receivers in the NFL. Can this offense get going earlier against Jesse Minter’s defense?

This could be a high-scoring matchup, which would be a great sign for some OVERs in the prop market. After all, these teams combined for 61 (New Orleans) and 64 (Baltimore) points in their Week 1 matchups.

Here’s a breakdown of my favorite props for this battle on Sunday afternoon.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Saints vs. Ravens

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Derrick Henry OVER 87.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Devaughn Vele OVER 3.5 Receptions (-118)

Chris Olave Anytime TD (+170)

Derrick Henry OVER 87.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Derrick Henry may be 32 years old, but he’s certainly not past his prime.

The star running back absolutely shredded the Colts in Week 1, carrying the ball 24 times for 144 yards and three scores. He also had a 19-yard reception. So, he could be in line for a heavy workload in Week 2.

The Saints struggled against the run in Week 1, allowing Jahmyr Gibbs to pick up 156 yards on 29 carries to go along with two rushing scores. New Orleans finished 20th in the league in EPA/Rush in the opening week of action.

Henry should see around 20 carries once again, and the Ravens enter this game with Ja’Kobi Lane out and Zay Flowers nursing a hamstring issue. That could lead to a more run-centric attack on Sunday.

Devaughn Vele OVER 3.5 Receptions (-118)

First-round pick Jordyn Tyson is set to miss the start of the season with a hamstring injury, vaulting former seventh-round pick Devaughn Vele into a major role in this New Orleans offense.

Vele played 91.1 percent of the Saints’ offensive snaps in Week 1, which ended up being more than star wideout Chris Olave.

The third-year receiver finished with seven catches for 69 yards and a score, drawing nine targets from Shough. While I don’t expect the Saints to throw the ball over 50 times every week, I do think this line is pretty low for Vele since he appears to be the No. 2 option in the passing game.

Baltimore allowed two players to catch four or more passes in Week 1 and four players to catch at least three looks. I’m high on Vele in Week 2 and beyond.

Chris Olave Anytime TD (+170)

Olave didn’t find the end zone in Week 1 against the Lions, but he continuously got the Saints down the field, catching 10 of his 13 targets for 182 yards.

The former first-round pick played 85.6 percent of the snaps, and he’s the clear No. 1 option in the Saints’ passing game. While Baltimore was No. 3 in the NFL in EPA/Pass last week, I could see the Saints falling behind and being forced to throw the ball a ton in this matchup – similar to their Week 1 game against Detroit.

There’s no doubt that Shough has completely raised Olave’s ceiling in this offense. From Week 9 on (when Shough became the starter last season), Olave appeared in eight games, catching 48 of his 73 targets for 660 yards and six scores. He has nearly 900 receiving yards in nine games with Shough at quarterback, scoring in five of those matchups.

Olave being set at +170 is a pretty solid value in Week 2.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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