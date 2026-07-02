Coco Gauff already has two Grand Slam titles to her name, but Wimbledon is the one major tournament that she's struggled at, having never made it as far as the quarter-finals.

She's looking to change that narrative this year, and she's already racked up two wins to advance to the third round. In this article, we're going to dive into the odds and my best bet for her third-round match against Claire Liu.

Claire Liu vs. Coco Gauff Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Claire Liu +590

Coco Gauff -900 (90% implied probability)

Total

19.5 (Over -110/Under -122)

Claire Liu vs. Coco Gauff How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 3

Time: 11:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited

Claire Liu vs. Coco Gauff: History and Wimbledon Performance

These two have faced each other twice before. Coco Gauff is 2-0 in those matches, with the most recent being in January of 2024.

Claire Liu

This is already Claire Liu's best career finish at a Grand Slam, having never made it to the third round before. She defeated Hanne Vandewinkel and Zeynep Sonmez in her first two matches.

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff has a career win rate of 65% at Wimbledon, which is 9% worse than her next worst Grand Slam, which is the Australian Open (74%). Her fourth-round appearances in 2021 and 2024 are her best finishes at this tournament. She defeated Tamara Korpatsch and Solana Sierra in her first two matches.

Claire Liu vs. Coco Gauff Prediction and Best Bet

Liu is outskilled in this match. She has done well to make it this far, but I have little faith she can provide much of a challenge against Gauff. She lost in the first qualifying round at the Libema Open, a WTA 250 event last month, so her recent play on grass doesn't give me any confidence.

The best way to bet this match if you don't want to lay the high price on Gauff is to bet the UNDER on total games. I think Gauff is not only going to win this match, but is going to do it relatively easily and quickly as well.

Pick: UNDER 19.5 Games (-122) via FanDuel

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