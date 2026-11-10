Clippers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 10

Darius Garland and theLos Angeles Clippers picked up their second win of the 2026-27 season on Sunday night, snapping a seven-game skid against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Clips dropped 139 points in that game, and they’ll look to carry the momentum into Tuesday night’s clash with the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker.

The Suns have struggled on defense this season, ranking 29th in defensive rating, and they’re coming off a blowout loss against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. Since this is the second night of a back-to-back, there’s a chance the Suns could be short-handed, as we already know they’ll be without starting center Mark Williams.

Oddsmakers have set the Suns as favorites in this matchup, though both of these teams are in a tough spot to make the playoffs with the Western Conference looking better than expected early on in the season.

The Clippers have been without Brandon Ingram – the big return in the Kawhi Leonard trade – which has left them with fewer options on offense. Can they hang around with this Suns team on Tuesday?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference battle on Nov. 10.

Clippers vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers +3.5 (-112)

Suns -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Clippers: +140

Suns: -167

Total

224.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Clippers vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family 3TV, ClippersVision, NBA League Pass

Clippers record: 2-7

Suns record: 3-6

Clippers vs. Suns Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Brandon Ingram – out

Jordan Miller – out

Bradley Beal – out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out

Cam Christie – questionable

Nick Martinelli – questionable

Suns Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Clippers vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-117)

In today’s edition of SI Betting’s best NBA props column , I shared why Garland is worth a look against this Phoenix defense:

Clippers guard Darius Garland is starting to heat up, knocking down 7-of-13 shots from beyond the arc in the last two games.

He’s now shooting 37.1 percent from three across nine games, making at least three shots from beyond the arc in five of them. Garland is attempting a touch under seven 3-pointers per game, which is the main concern when it comes to this prop, as his volume has been up and down.

Still, the Suns are a favorable opponent for 3-point shooters this season. Phoenix ranks 24th in opponent 3s made per game and 27th in opponent 3-point percentage.

As long as Brandon Ingram and Bradley Beal remain out, Garland is going to be called on to lead this Clippers offense. He should be in the mix to clear this line for the sixth time in 10 games.

Clippers vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

The Clippers may only have two wins in the 2026-27 season, but they’ve covered the spread in five of nine games and are a live dog in my eyes on Tuesday night.

Phoenix is downright awful right now, ranking 29th in the league in defensive rating and 23rd in net rating while covering the spread in just two of seven games.

Now, the Suns have a back-to-back on Tuesday after getting absolutely blown out by the Spurs on Monday.

While his L.A. team lacks offensive weapons, it has shot the 3-ball well, ranking 10th in 3s made per game and second in 3-point percentage. That’s a major issue for a Phoenix defense that is 24th in opponent 3s made per game and 27th in opponent 3-point percentage in the 2026-27 season.

Plus, the Clippers are ahead of the Suns in both defensive rating and net rating this season. I’ll gladly take the points in this matchup, as I don’t think the Suns currently look like a play-in caliber team.

Pick: Clippers +3.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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