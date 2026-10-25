Clippers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Oct. 25

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are favored at home on Sunday night, as they’ll take on the 1-1 Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers are coming off a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, but they are 2-0 against the spread this season despite being down multiple key rotation players. Bradley Beal, Brandon Ingram, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Max Strus and Jordan Miller are all out, leaving Darius Garland as the clear No. 1 option against the 2025 champs.

OKC is off to a strong 2-0 start, beating San Antonio and Denver (covering the spread in both games) to open the season. The Thunder are favored by 15.5 points in Sunday’s matchup, as oddsmakers are expecting them to handle a Clippers team that has been decimated with the Kawhi Leonard trade and the future draft-pick penalties they are facing.

SGA had his streak of 20-point games snapped against Denver on Thursday night, but the Thunder are now coming off multiple days of rest heading into a very winnable game at home. Will they stay hot?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference showdown.

Clippers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers +15.5 (-105)

Thunder -15.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Clippers: +800

Thunder: -1350

Total

224.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Clippers vs. Thunder How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): ClipperVision, KSBI, Thunder App, NBA League Pass

Clippers record: 1-1

Thunder record: 2-0

Clippers vs. Thunder Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out

Jordan Miller – out

Brandon Ingram – out

Max Strus – out

Thunder Injury Report

Otega Oweh – out

Thomas Sorber – out

Nikola Topic – out

Clippers vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-119)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best props column why Garland is worth a look as a shooter against OKC:

Darius Garland shot the ball at an extremely high level for the Los Angeles Clippers last season, averaging 3.3 makes on 7.6 attempts across 19 games (43.8 percent). He’s off to a great start in the 2026-27 campaign, making at least three shots from deep in both of his games, shooting 7-for-18 overall.

Garland has taken at least eight 3-pointers in each game, giving him a really solid floor against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder are a top-five defense in opponent 3s made and opponent 3-point percentage this season, but with Brandon Ingram, Max Strus and Bradley Beal still out for the Clippers, Garland should get a ton of looks from beyond the arc on Sunday.

Clippers vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

The Clippers blew out the Sacramento Kings to open the season, and they hung around in a loss to the Lakers despite the fact that they gave up 125 points.

I don’t think offense is going to come as easy for the Clips as it did against the Lakers and Kings, as the Thunder are No. 2 in the league in defensive rating, holding Denver to 84 points and San Antonio to 104.

OKC has back-to-back wins by double digits and this is by far the easiest matchup of the season for this Thunder team. While the Clippers have gone 2-0 against the spread so far, I don’t think they have the star talent to compete with one of the deepest teams in the NBA.

This OKC defense has been the best in the NBA over the last two completed seasons, and I expect it to be the difference in this game.

Pick: Thunder -15.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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