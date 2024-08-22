College Football Against the Spread Picks for Every Game in Week 0
With four games to choose from, betting action will be hyper focused on the college football slate this weekend, so lets set the table for you.
All eyes will start across the pond in Dublin, Ireland for Florida State's matchup against Georgia Tech, and the Yellow Jackets have the offense to make this a difficutl opener. However, the other matchup that many will have an eye on is SMU and its quarterback Preston Stone, set to retrun from a season ending leg injury. Can the Mustangs cover a big number against Nevada?
Here's our against the spread picks for each Week 0 matchup with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia Tech (+10.5)
While I won’t call for an outright upset, I believe Georgia Tech can make this game a sweat for Mike Norvell in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets went 7-2 against the spread last season and return a host of key components of the teams elite offense that thrived under offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and talented transfer quarterback Haynes King, as noted in our full betting preview.
“King found a home within Buster Faulkner’s offense last season, leading a unit that was 31st in EPA/Play and ninth in yards per carry. The team returns the dynamic King as well as 1,000-yard rusher Jamal Hayes, one that scored 24 or more in seven games last season.”
FSU is replacing 13 players that made NFL rosters this season, there can be some growing pains for a new look roster, and I’ll take the Yellow Jackets to do enough scoring to keep this within the number.
Montana State vs. New Mexico Prediction and Pick
Pick: New Mexico (+12.5)
As the line stands, this is the largest FCS favorite against an FBS opponent in recorded sports betting history.
While there are plenty of concerns about New Mexico, there is offensive upside to challenge the road favorite, including dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier and a sound offensive coordinator Jason Beck.
Montana State is viewed as an elite offense for FCS standards, the top rated unit with returning quarterback Tommy Mellott by ESPN’s SP+, but ranks 21st in terms of defense. While I agree the Bobcats are better, and can outclass a new-look New Mexico team that can have some growing pains, I’ll take Bronco Mendenhall and the Lobos at a double digit point spread to cover at home.
Dampier finished the season for UNM, leading the team to an outright win against Fresno State and a near win against Utah State, losing a double overtime.
I’ll buy the dip on the Lobos.
SMU vs. Nevada Prediction and Pick
Pick: SMU (-24.5)
Here’s how I broke down this game in our early week betting preview for Sports Illustrated
SMU returns about three-fourths production on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, so we have a pretty strong understanding of what this team is capable of. In 2023, Rhett Lashlee’s bunch beat G5 teams in the FBS ranks by an average margin of more than 29 points while ranking 21st in EPA/Play and scoring more than three points per drive and 6th in EPA/Play on defense while racking up the fifth most sacks in the nation (40).
Nevada is starting fresh under a new head coach for the second time in three seasons, and I don’t believe the offense nor the defense can hold up just yet. The Wolf Pack return less than 60% of production on both sides of the ball while ushering in a whole new coaching staff.
While there could be concern about SMU hunting margin in a game with a point spread this large, the Mustangs proved last year it wasn’t afraid to run up the score and I believe the group should have little issue winning by four touchdowns or more. Last season, Nevada scored more than 24 points in just two of nine games that Lewis had more than 15 pass attempts.
I see a big mismatch here and a favorite that has shown the ability to run it up on teams. With Stone returning from injury, I expect AAC Championship Game winning quarterback Kevin Jennings to get plenty of run in this game and for a small, if any, drop in production.
Delaware State vs. Hawaii Prediction and Pick
Pick: Delaware State (+39.5)
Hawaii has been taking money in this game since opening as 27.5-point favorites against lowly Delaware State, who missed its initial flight across the country to Honolulu.
However, I can’t get to this number given some of the circumstances at play, as indicated in our betting preview.
The Rainbow Warriors defense did have plenty of holes in it last season, ranking 102nd in EPA/Play, allowing more than three points per drive. While the offense has explosiveness, the unit is prone to lapses in play.
An upset isn’t on the table as Delaware State is expected to be among the worst in FCS play, but with a run first offense and Hawaii’s eyes on UCLA next week, I’ll side with the visitors to keep this scoreline respectable.
I’ll plug my nose and take the Hornets at nearly 40 points.
