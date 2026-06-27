Colombia vs. Portugal Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Group K comes down to one of the most anticipated matches of the Group Stage of the World Cup when Colombia takes on Portugal.

If Colombia wins or can force a draw, they will be named the winners of the group at 3-0-0 or 2-1-0. If Portugal wins, they'll finish at 2-1-0, surpassing Colombia, who would fall to 2-0-1.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this fascinating match.

Colombia vs. Portugal Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Colombia +310

Portugal -115

Draw +270

Total

OVER 2.5 (+108)

UNDER 2.5 (-132)

Colombia vs. Portugal How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Miami Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One

Colombia record: 2-0-0

Portugal record: 1-1-0

Colombia vs. Portugal History and Tournament Results

These two teams have never faced each other on the international stage.

Colombia

Colombia beat Uzbekistan by a score of 3-1 in its first match, and then scored in the 76th minute to get past DR Congo by a score of 1-0.

Portugal

Portugal played to a surprising 1-1 draw with DR Congo in its first match. It bounced back against Uzbekistan, winning by a score of 5-0.

Colombia vs. Portugal Best Prop Bet

Luis Diaz Anytime Goal (+340)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today, I made the case for betting on Luis Diaz at +340:

I think Colombia is going to give Portugal a lot tougher a test than the betting market seems to think, so for the third-straight match, I'm going to bet on Luis Diaz to score. If you haven't watched Colombia's matches, it's clear that he's the focal point of the Colombian attack. He has racked up seven shots already this tournament. He had 0.36 expected goals against Uzbekistan and 0.29 expected goals against DR Congo. I'm going to jump at the opportunity to bet on him at +340 to score in this match.

Colombia vs. Portugal Prediction and Pick

I think there's a real case for betting on Colombia to win this match against Portugal. I wrote about it in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

Colombia was my dark horse pick to win the World Cup heading into the tournament, and I had bet them to win this group. Now is the time for me to triple-dip on this team as they're in a situation to lock up the group with a win or a draw.

I'm going to bet on them to not only get the draw, but to win this match outright. I haven't been extremely impressed with Portugal, a team with an expected goal differential of just +0.8 through two matches against inferior opponents. Colombia has an expected goal differential of +1.05 against the same opponents.

The betting market expects Colombia to play for the draw to secure the group, but I'm not buying that. The worst way to get a draw is to play for a draw. I love that we can bet on Colombia at north of 3-1 to win this match.

Pick: Colombia +310 via FanDuel

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