Colts vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 2 (Bet on Kenneth Walker III)

Sunday’s NFL action wraps up with an interesting AFC matchup on NBC, as the Kansas City Chiefs look to move to 2-0 this season when they host the Indianapolis Colts.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs turned in a solid offensive showing in Week 1, dropping 31 points in a win over a division rival in the Denver Broncos. The Colts can’t say the same about their Week 1 showing, as Daniel Jones and this passing game finished with the third-worst EPA/Pass in the NFL.

Still, there are a ton of player prop angles to consider on Sunday night.

This game features a pair of elite running backs in Jonathan Taylor and Kenneth Walker III, and both found the end zone multiple times in Week 1. They should remain focal points of the offense on Sunday, as both of their quarterbacks are coming off season-ending injuries in 2025.

Mahomes tore his ACL late in the season, but he made a fast recovery, playing in Week 1 just nine months after the injury. Jones, on the other hand, ruptured his Achilles last season and didn’t look like the same player in Week 1.

Can he find his footing against a Kansas City defense that shut down the Broncos’ passing game on Monday night?

It’s going to be a tough task, and the Colts are set as underdogs in this game as a result.

I’m eyeing plenty of bets for this primetime matchup, including props for Kenneth Walker III and Rashee Rice.

Here’s a breakdown of several props – and their latest odds – for Colts vs. Chiefs in Week 2.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Colts vs. Chiefs

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kenneth Walker III OVER 18.5 Rush Attempts (-121)

Daniel Jones UNDER 216.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Rashee Rice OVER 4.5 Receptions (-140)

Kenneth Walker III OVER 18.5 Rush Attempts (-121)

Walker was the best player on the field in Kansas City’s Week 1 win over Denver, rushing 23 times for 173 yards and a score, adding three receptions for 18 yards and another touchdown through the air. Walker was the bell cow for Kansas City in a blowout win playing 68.1 percent of the offensive snaps and handling the ball in 26 of the 47 plays that he was on the field.

So, I’m buying him to reach 19 carries in Week 2 as the Chiefs look to establish themselves in the run game after it was nonexistent in 2025.

I love this matchup for Walker, since the Baltimore Ravens ran all over the Colts in Week 1. Derrick Henry finished the day with 24 carries for 144 yards and three scores, and Indy finished the game 29th in EPA/Rush.

Daniel Jones UNDER 216.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Jones has a tough schedule to open the season, going from Baltimore to a Kansas City defense that was No. 2 in EPA/Pass in Week 1.

The Chiefs held Bo Nix to just 131 yards, a really strong showing against a passing offense that was one of the better attacks in the league in 2025.

Jones didn’t have a big Week 1 through the air, completing just 61.3 percent of his passes for 166 yards. He threw a score and a pick, and the former first-round selection took two sacks.

After clearing this number in his first 10 games in 2025, Jones is 0-for-4 since, including a 181-yard showing in a loss to Kansas City last season.

I’m going to fade him in this matchup as he continues to work his way back from an Achilles injury.

Rashee Rice OVER 4.5 Receptions (-140)

I’m not out on Kansas City wideout Rashee Rice just yet, even after just a two-target game in Week 1. Rice still found the end zone against Denver, and he’s been the No. 1 option in the passing game for Kansas City when healthy over the last few years.

During the 2025 season, Rice had six or more receptions in six of his eight games, drawing 78 targets (nearly 10 a game). He also didn’t have a single game with less than four catches.

Zay Flowers torched this Indianapolis defense for five catches and 150 yards in the first half in Week 1, so the Colts’ secondary is certainly beatable on Sunday night.

Rice should see an increase in his workload after Mahomes attempted just 27 passes in Week 1.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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