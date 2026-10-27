Colts vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8

After their two weeks in London, the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts for a true home game on Sunday afternoon.

The Jaguars saw their three-game winning streak come to an end with a 34-31 loss to Houston on Oct. 18. They’ve now had a bye week to get home and prepare for this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Colts suffered their third straight loss on Sunday afternoon. It was a 16-10 defeat in Minnesota, with the Vikings erasing 7-0 and 10-7 deficits in the contest.

Jacksonville beat Indianapolis twice in a three-week span last December.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 8.

Colts vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Colts +7.5 (-108)

Jaguars -7.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Colts: +295

Jaguars: -385

Total

46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Colts vs. Jaguars How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: EverBank Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Colts record: 2-5

Jaguars record: 4-2

Colts vs. Jaguars Betting Trends

The Colts are 4-3 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars are 4-2 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 4-3 in the Colts' games this season.

The UNDER is 4-2 in the Jaguars' games this season.

Colts vs. Jaguars Injury Reports

Colts Injury Report

Alec Pierce – IR

Tyler Warren – questionable

Anthony Gould – questionable

Bryce Boettcher – questionable

Sauce Gardner – questionable

CJ Allen – questionable

Justin Walley – questionable

Jaguars Injury Report

Anton Harrison – IR

Ross Matiscik – questionable

Montaric Brown – questionable

Antonio Johnson – questionable

Colts vs. Jaguars Key Player to Watch

Trevor Lawrence, Quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence had a slow start to the season, but going overseas appears to have unlocked something – or simply playing easier defenses. He threw for 331 yards against the Eagles and then 306 yards against the Texans after being held to under 200 yards in two of his first four games this season.

Lawrence also threw for four touchdowns against the Texans, and his 14 touchdown passes on the season are tied for the fourth-most in the league.

Colts vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick

I don’t necessarily trust the Jaguars to cover a -7.5 spread, but I do think they can keep this a lower-scoring game.

Prior to Houston putting up 34 points, Jacksonville had allowed 17, 17, and 6 in its previous three contests. In fact, the Jaguars had yielded a total of just 70 points in their first five games.

Indianapolis’ offense hasn’t been lighting the world on fire recently, getting held to just 10 points in Minnesota last week.

I see the Jaguars getting into the mid-20s with the Colts failing to break the 20-point mark this week.

Pick: UNDER 46.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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