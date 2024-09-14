Colts vs. Packers Player Props for NFL Week 2 (Target RBs Josh Jacobs, Jonathan Taylor)
The Indianapolis Colts-Green Bay Packers matchup was supposed to be all about Anthony Richardson versus Jordan Love, but a knee injury has knocked the Packers quarterback out.
With Malik Willis expected to start in this game, the Colts are road favorites in what could be a run-heavy game from both sides.
So, how does that impact things in the prop market?
I absolutely love making a play for both of the star running backs in Sunday’s matchup.
Best NFL Player Props for Colts vs. Packers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jonathan Taylor OVER 80.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
- Josh Jacobs OVER 16.5 Rush Attempts (-115)
- Anthony Richardson Anytime TD Scorer (+140)
Jonathan Taylor OVER 80.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
This is about as good of a matchup as you’ll find for Jonathan Taylor.
After handling 16 carries for 48 yards and a score in Week 1, Taylor has an easier matchup against a Green Bay defense that gave up 109 rushing yards to Saquon Barkley – and three total touchdowns – in Week 1.
Taylor played the majority of the snaps for Inday – as expected – and I wouldn’t be shocked to see him see even more carries in Week 2. Plus, if the Colts get up big early, they may lean on the running game to close this matchup out.
Josh Jacobs OVER 16.5 Rush Attempts (-115)
Josh Jacobs looked solid in his Packers debut, carrying the ball 16 times for 84 yards in a five-point loss to the Eagles.
Now, with Willis expected to be under center, I imagine that the Packers will lean on the running game early and often in Week 2.
Indianapolis allowed 159 rushing yards to Joe Mixon on 30 carries in Week 1, and I don’t see any reason for Jacobs to receive less than 20 carries in this game while Willis tries to ease himself into this offense.
Anthony Richardson Anytime TD Scorer (+140)
Richardson found the end zone in Week 1, carrying the ball six times for a team-high 56 yards.
The Colts quarterback only completed nine passes in the loss to Houston, and while he showcased some insane arm strength, he still has some things to work on as a passer.
This game should be a positive game script one for the Colts, as they’re road favorites against a backup quarterback. That should put Richardson and Taylor in a good spot to score this week.
More NFL Week 2 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.