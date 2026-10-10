Colts vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves at 2-2 ahead of their Week 5 matchup.

The Colts are returning to the United States after beating the Washington Commanders in London in Week 4. They'll get no rest, immediately having to head to Pittsburgh for a tough game.

You can find my best bet for this matchup in the Week 5 edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down my top three player props for this AFC matchup.

Colts vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyler Warren UNDER 5.5 Receptions (-142)

DK Metcalf OVER 4.5 Receptions (+111)

Pat Freiermuth Anytime Touchdown (+300)

Tyler Warren UNDER 5.5 Receptions (-142)

The Steelers have done a great job of defending against tight ends this season. They have allowed just 13 receptions to opposing tight ends through the first four weeks, which is the fourth-lowest amount amongst all teams. He has failed to reach six receptions in two of his three games already this season. I'm going to fade him in this spot against this Steelers defense.

DK Metcalf OVER 4.5 Receptions (+111)

DK Metcalf only has 16 receptions this season, but he has been targeted 33 times, which is the 12th-most targets amongst all NFL pass-catchers. One of two things is going to result from this: either he's going to stop getting targets, or those throws are going to result in a wave of receptions in the coming weeks. I'm going to bank on the latter given how few options the Steelers have at the wide receiver position. Let's bet on him reaching at least five receptions on Sunday.

Pat Freiermuth Anytime Touchdown (+300)

We all know that Aaron Rodgers loves throwing to tight ends, and three of his seven touchdown passes this season have already been to tight ends, with two of them being hauled in by Pat Freiermuth. Despite that being the case, DraftKings still has his odds set at +300 to score again this weekend. At that price tag, it's a bet that I'm willing to make.

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