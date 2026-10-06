Colts vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5
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The Indianapolis Colts return from London with their second win of the season after beating the Washington Commanders 30-13.
They'll now head to Pittsburgh to take on a Steelers team that's also 2-2, coming off a 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this AFC showdown.
Colts vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Colts +2.5 (-110)
- Steelers -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Colts +114
- Steelers -135
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-108)
- UNDER 44.5 (-112)
Colts vs. Steelers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 11
- Time: 1:00pm ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Colts record: 2-2
- Steelers record: 2-2
Colts vs. Steelers Betting Trends
- The Steelers are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- The Steelers are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games
Colts vs. Steelers Key Player to Watch
- Jonathan Taylor, RB - Indianapolis Colts
We all know by now that the Colts' success largely comes down to whether or not Jonathan Taylor is effective. He carries them to the win against the Commanders in London, racking up 95 yards on 20 carries along with two touchdowns. If they can get him going against the Steelers, they'll be in a great spot to get the upset win. If the Steelers shut him down, they'll have to try to rely on the arm of Daniel Jones, which is going to be a tough task against the Pittsburgh defense.
Colts vs. Steelers Prediction and Best Bet
The Colts are in an extremely tough spot in this game. They're coming off an international game and now have to play on the road against a team that's coming off a mini-bye, as the Steelers haven't played since last Thursday Night Football.
I also have some significant concerns about this Colts team. They enter this week ranking dead last in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -1.7. To be fair, they have had a relatively tough schedule to begin the season, with games against the Ravens, Chiefs, and Texans, but their defense has been bad throughout, ranking 22nd in opponent EPA per play.
I don't think the Colts are good enough to overcome the travel and rest discrepancy between these two teams.
Pick: Steelers -2.5 (-110) via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets