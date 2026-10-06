Colts vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts return from London with their second win of the season after beating the Washington Commanders 30-13.

They'll now head to Pittsburgh to take on a Steelers team that's also 2-2, coming off a 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this AFC showdown.

Colts vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Colts +2.5 (-110)

Steelers -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Colts +114

Steelers -135

Total

OVER 44.5 (-108)

UNDER 44.5 (-112)

Colts vs. Steelers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 11

Time: 1:00pm ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Colts record: 2-2

Steelers record: 2-2

Colts vs. Steelers Betting Trends

The Steelers are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The Steelers are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

Colts vs. Steelers Key Player to Watch

Jonathan Taylor, RB - Indianapolis Colts

We all know by now that the Colts' success largely comes down to whether or not Jonathan Taylor is effective. He carries them to the win against the Commanders in London, racking up 95 yards on 20 carries along with two touchdowns. If they can get him going against the Steelers, they'll be in a great spot to get the upset win. If the Steelers shut him down, they'll have to try to rely on the arm of Daniel Jones, which is going to be a tough task against the Pittsburgh defense.

Colts vs. Steelers Prediction and Best Bet

The Colts are in an extremely tough spot in this game. They're coming off an international game and now have to play on the road against a team that's coming off a mini-bye, as the Steelers haven't played since last Thursday Night Football.

I also have some significant concerns about this Colts team. They enter this week ranking dead last in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -1.7. To be fair, they have had a relatively tough schedule to begin the season, with games against the Ravens, Chiefs, and Texans, but their defense has been bad throughout, ranking 22nd in opponent EPA per play.

I don't think the Colts are good enough to overcome the travel and rest discrepancy between these two teams.

Pick: Steelers -2.5 (-110) via DraftKings

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