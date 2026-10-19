Commanders vs. 49ers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 6

Looking to bet on some players to find the end zone in the final game of Week 6?

The San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy have been an exciting offense to follow all season long, as they’re 5-0 and have scored the third-most points in the league. Veterans like Mike Evans, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle give the 49ers a ton of firepower on offense, and they could be a tough team for the Washington Commanders to handle.

Washington has a 1-3-1 record in 2026 and is set as a 7.5-point underdog in this primetime matchup. While Jayden Daniels helped this offense improve from a disastrous Week 4 showing, the Washington defense ranks in the bottom-10 in the league in both success rate and EPA/Play.

The betting market has taken notice, and oddsmakers are expecting a high-scoring game on Monday night. The total for this matchup is up at 50.5 with the OVER (-120) heavily favored.

Purdy and the 49ers have the No. 2 offense in EPA/Play and the No. 3 offense in yards per play this season, so Washington’s defense will have its hands full on Monday night. On the other side, Daniels clearly raises the ceiling of Washington’s attack, and he had two rushing scores in his first game back from his dislocated elbow.

There are a ton of great playmakers to bet on to find the end zone on Monday night, but I’ve narrowed things down to my top three for Commanders vs. 49ers.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Commanders vs. 49ers

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Mike Evans Anytime TD (-140)

Mike Evans has three touchdown catches in the 2026 season, reeling in a season-high seven passes for 113 yards and a score in Week 5.

Evans remains one of the best red zone threats in the NFL because of his size, turning six targets into five receptions and two scores inside the opponent’s 20-yard-line.

Brock Purdy has thrown multiple touchdowns in every game this season (13 overall), and the Washington defense is tied for the most passing scores allowed (14) in 2026. The Commanders are also just 23rd in the NFL in EPA/Pass.

This isn’t the best price, but Evans should have a few chances to find the end zone in Week 6.

Terry McLaurin Anytime TD (+170)

Terry McLaurin missed Week 4 with a hamstring issue, but he played over 58 percent of Washington’s snaps in Week 5, catching all four of his targets for 62 yards.

Daniels being back in the lineup boosts this entire offense, and is worth noting that McLaurin scored in Week 3 with Marcus Mariota under center, a sign that he was starting to heat up in 2026.

The star wideout should get a ton of work against a San Fran defense that is worse against the pass (13th in EPA/Pass) than the run (fifth in EPA/Rush). With Stefon Diggs (hamstring banged up), McLaurin should lead the Washington passing game on Monday.

Jayden Daniels Anytime TD (+260)

In his return from a dislocated elbow against the New York Giants, Daniels carried the ball nine times for 103 yards, finding the end zone twice.

He’s a serious threat as a rusher, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he takes off quite a bit against a San Francisco defense that has the sixth-best pressure rate in the NFL in 2026.

Frankly, I’m surprised Daniels is pushing 3/1 to score since he’s found the end zone 10 times on the ground in just 27 NFL appearances. San Francisco may have a tough time containing the former No. 2 overall pick, as he’s ran for over 30 yards in every game he’s played in this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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