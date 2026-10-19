Commanders vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 6 (Bet on Jayden Daniels)

The Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers close out Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Monday Night Football in what may end up being a lopsided game.

The 5-0 49ers are atop the NFC West this season, and they’re favored by more than a touchdown against Jayden Daniels and Co. Washington tied in embarrassing fashion against the New York Giants in Week 5, forgetting how much time was left in the closing seconds of overtime.

That dropped the Commanders to 1-3-1, making them a tough team to trust in the betting market on Monday.

So, if you’re looking to bet on this matchup but don’t want to take a side, there are a ton of player props to consider in a game full of great playmakers.

Daniels and MVP candidate Brock Purdy both should be able to move their offenses, and receivers like Mike Evans and Terry McLaurin are both coming off big games in Week 5. Plus, the 49ers have one of the best all-around players in the league in Christian McCaffrey, who is well on his way to another season where he clears 1,500 yards of offense.

I’ve narrowed things down to my three favorite prop bets for this NFC battle, including a pick for Daniels on Monday night.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Commanders vs. 49ers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jayden Daniels OVER 36.5 Rushing Yards (-109)

Christian McCaffrey UNDER 60.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

Brock Purdy OVER 2.5 Passing Touchdowns (+146)

Jayden Daniels OVER 36.5 Rushing Yards (-109)

Jayden Daniels has only played in three games this season, but the Commanders quarterback has 203 rushing yards and two scores. Now, 103 of those yards came in Week 5 against the New York Giants, but Daniels has cleared this rushing yards total twice, picking up over 60 yards in two of his games.

The 49ers’ defense is a top-five unit in EPA/Rush, so I expect plenty of dropbacks for Daniels on Monday night.

Since the star quarterback has such a unique rushing ability, I wouldn’t be shocked if he escapes the pocket a few times for long scrambles.

After all, Daniels has at least five carries in every game this season, including nine in his return from a dislocated elbow.

Christian McCaffrey UNDER 60.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

I’m fading Christian McCaffrey in Week 6, as he’s only carried the ball

As bad as Washington has been against the pass (fourth-most yards allowed), it ranks eighth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed, giving up just 3.9 per carry.

CMC is averaging just over 12 carries a game this season, giving him limited chances to clear this number. He’s finished with 68, 23, 75, 52 and 68 rushing yards in his five games. He’s yet to carry the ball more than 15 times in a game, and youngster Kaelon Black has factored into this backfield rotation.

Against a tough run defense, CMC is hard to trust given his current volume on the ground.

Brock Purdy OVER 2.5 Passing Touchdowns (+146)

Brock Purdy has thrown at least two scores in every game this season, and he has two games with three or more touchdown passes (against the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals).

Washington has given up the most touchdown passes in the league (14) through five weeks, and Jameis Winston torched this secondary in the second half of Week 5.

Overall, the Commanders are 23rd in EPA/Pass and 29th in passing yards allowed in 2026.

This is a dream matchup for Purdy, who has thrown the ball just over 28 times per game for the offense that is No. 1 in success rate and No. 2 in EPA/Play this season.

At +146, I think this prop is worth a shot against one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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