Commanders vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6

The San Francisco 49ers' undefeated record remains intact through the first five weeks, coming off a massive win against the Seattle Seahawks.

They'll now turn their focus to Monday Night Football when they host the Washington Commanders in an NFC showdown.

The Commanders are looking to quickly forget about their late-game blunders that led to them playing to a tie against the New York Giants.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC prime time matchup.

Commanders vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Commanders +7.5 (-112)

49ers -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Commanders +330

49ers -420

Total

OVER 50.5 (-105)

UNDER 50.5 (-115)

Commanders vs. 49ers How to Watch

Date: Monday, October 19

Time: 8:15 pm ET

Venue: Levi's Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ABC

Commanders record: 1-3-1

49ers record: 5-0

Commanders vs. 49ers Betting Trends

The 49ers are 5-3-1 against the spread in the last nine meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 6-3 in the last nine meetings between these two teams

Commanders are 2-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-1 in Commanders' games this season

49ers are 4-1 against the spread this season

The OVER is 3-2 in 49ers' games this season

Commanders vs. 49ers Injury Reports

Commanders Injury Report

Charles Omenihu, DE - Questionable

Tyler Owens, S - Questionable

Marcus Mariota, QB - Doubtful

Nick Cross, S - Questionable

Stefon Diggs, WR - Questionable

49ers Injury Report

Nick Martin, LB - IR

James Thompson Jr., DT - Questionable

Kyle Juszczyk, GB - Questionable

Nick Bosa, DE - Questionable

Christian Kirk, WR - IR-R

Commanders vs. 49ers Key Player to Watch

Brock Purdy, QB - San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy has started to create separation alongside Josh Allen in the race to win NFL MVP. He enters this week set at +300 at FanDuel, behind only Allen at +250. The next closest player on the odds list is Patrick Mahomes at +600. Purdy has completed 69% of his passes for 1,196 yards, 13 touchdowns, and only two interceptions.

Commanders vs. 49ers Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 6 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the 49ers in this game:

The only argument you can make to bet on the Commanders in this game, and it's not necessarily one that I'd disagree with, is that so many things have gone right for the 49ers through the first five weeks that they're bound to have a game where things go wrong. If that happens, and if Jayden Daniels can drag the Commanders' offense down the field enough, maybe Washington can cover this spread.

With that being said, that's not enough for me to take the Commanders here, and considering I expect the line to shift even more towards San Francisco this week, I'll take them at -7.5 while I still can.

There's a strong argument to be made that the 49ers are the best team in the NFL. They're second in net yards per play (+1.7), second in EPA per play, first in success rate, fourth in opponent EPA per play, and eighth in opponent success rate.

They're well-balanced on both sides of the ball, and now they get to host a bad Commanders team in a prime time slot. There's a chance this game gets ugly.

Pick: 49ers -7.5 (-108) via FanDuel

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