Commanders vs. Giants Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 10

A crucial NFC East battle takes place on Thursday night in Week 10, as the Washington Commanders hit the road to play the division-leading New York Giants in primetime.

New York and Washington tied earlier this season, scoring 27 points each in what was one of the wilder games of the 2026 campaign.

Now, oddsmakers have set a rather low total in Thursday’s matchup, even with J.J. McCarthy expected to start for the Giants against Washington star Jayden Daniels. The total is at 41.5, which suggests that we won’t see a ton of touchdowns in the opener for Week 10.

Still, the anytime touchdown scorer market remains one of the most exciting ways to bet on the NFL, and there are three playmakers that I’m eyeing at plus money in this matchup. After all, the Commanders are just 19th in the league in EPA/Play on defense in the 2026 season and New York couldn’t slow down Daniels in the running game (two scores, over 100 rushing yards) earlier this season.

Here’s a breakdown of my favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for Thursday’s NFC East showdown.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Commanders vs. Giants

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Malik Nabers Anytime TD (+150)

Malike Nabers has found the end zone just two times for the Giants in the 2026 season, but he’s been one a major part of the offense.

The former first-round pick has 78 targets in eight games, reeling in 53 passes for 648 yards, and he was targeted 20 times in the tie against Washington earlier this season.

Nabers found the end zone in that game, and this is a great matchup for him against a Washington team that is 18th in the league in passing yards allowed while also allowing the sixth-most passing scores (16).

The Giants have thrown the ball a lot this season with their running game struggling, and Nabers has at least eight targets in four straight games. He should see enough volume to at least come near the end zone in Week 10.

Stefon Diggs Anytime TD (+230)

Washington wide receiver Stefon Diggs has five touchdown receptions in seven games this season, finding the end zone in four of his games.

Diggs only has 30 catches in the 2026 season, yet he’s seen at least five targets in every game. On top of that, the veteran receiver didn’t play against New York earlier in the season and Washington struggled to get much going through the air.

Still New York has allowed 14 passing scores this season, even though it did hold Daniels without a touchdown pass in Week 5.

This price is pretty favorable for Diggs, who is by far the No. 1 receiver in this offense. The Commanders are running out of reliable pass catchers with Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown both hurt.

Isaiah Likely Anytime TD (+190)

Giants tight end Isaiah Likely has been a touchdown machine in the 2026 season, reeling in 46 of his 69 targets for 448 yards and six scores. He’s coming off a score in Week 9 against Philly, and Likely has a couple of multi-score games in 2026.

Plus, he’s been a beast when the Giants get near the end zone. In the red zone, Likely has nine targets in 2026, turning those into eight catches and five touchdowns. He hasn’t missed a beat with the New York quarterback changes, finding the end zone in Weeks 1, 5, 6 and 9.

Yes, he scored against Washington in the overtime matchup in Week 5, catching 11 of his 13 targets for 94 yards and two scores. The Commanders have allowed eight touchdown passes to opposing tight ends in 2026 – the second-most in the NFL.

At nearly 2/1, Likely is a great bet to lead this Giants offense once again in Week 10.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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