Commanders vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 10 (Target Malik Nabers)

The second half of the 2026 NFL season gets under way on Thursday night, as the New York Giants take on the Washington Commanders in a major matchup for the NFC East race.

New York is currently in first place in the division at 5-2-1, but it tied Washington earlier this season. So, the winner of Thursday’s game will have the head-to-head tiebreaker this season. The Commanders (2-5-1) still need several wins to get back in the mix in this division.

Still, Jayden Daniels and Co. are just slight underdogs in Week 10.

Personally, I don’t love either side in this matchup. The Giants have been forced to rely on their defense with Jaxson Dart injured, and Washington ranks in the bottom half of the league in EPA/Play on both sides of the ball.

So, why not bet on a few player props?

There are some star playmakers in this game, including Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, who had 20 targets the last time these two teams played. Can he turn in another big game on Thursday night?

Here’s a breakdown of three props for this NFC East clash, including plays for both Nabers and Daniels after their impressive showings the first time these teams played in 2026.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Commanders vs. Giants

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Malik Nabers OVER 5.5 Receptions (-138)

Jayden Daniels OVER 35.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Rachaad White UNDER 10.5 Rush Attempts (-101)

Malik Nabers OVER 5.5 Receptions (-138)

The Giants have played three quarterbacks this season – Dart, Jameis Winston and now J.J. McCarthy – yet Nabers has remained productive no matter what.

The former first-round pick has 78 targets in eight games, reeling in 53 passes for 648 yards and two scores. While he hasn’t found the end zone a bunch in 2026, Nabers has at least six grabs in five of his eight games and has four straight matchups with at least eight targets.

He had a huge game against Washington earlier this season, pulling down 11 of his 20 targets for 121 yards and a score. The Commanders have struggled against the pass all season long, ranking 18th in the league in passing yards allowed while also allowing the sixth-most passing scores.

I expect Nabers to be heavily involved in the game plan once again on Thursday night.

Jayden Daniels OVER 35.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Daniels torched the Giants on the ground in Week 5, rushing nine times for 103 yards and two scores. He has just two games this season with over 35.5 rushing yards, but Daniels has really killed the Giants on the ground in his NFL career.

The star quarterback has 44, 35, 68 and 103 rushing yards in his four games against the division rival, and New York has given up the third-most rushing yards to the quarterback position in 2026.

A lot of that is because of Daniels’ big game, but I like this matchup for the Commanders signal-caller on Thursday.

New York has struggled to get home this season, posting the worst pressure rate in the NFL while picking up just 16 sacks in eight games. Even though the Giants are third in the NFL in success rate, they have shown that they can’t keep contain on Daniels, who is one of the best athletes in open space in the league.

I’ll bet on Daniels’ rushing prowess continuing against this New York franchise.

Rachaad White UNDER 10.5 Rush Attempts (-101)

The Commanders have been rolling with Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler in the backfield with Jacory Croskey-Merritt on injured reserve, but it hasn’t translated into a bunch of big-carry games for White.

The veteran running back has exactly seven carries in five of his seven games this season, and he only has one game (a win over Philly) with more than 10.5 carries. He finished with 11 looks in that game before receiving just seven carries in Week 9 despite playing 56.5 percent of the snaps.

Overall, White has played 52.5 percent of Washington’s snaps, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. The Giants defense has struggled against the run, allowing 4.7 yards per tote, yet White had just seven carries against them in an overtime game in Week 5. He played 59.7 percent of the snaps in that matchup.

I’m fading White with this line set at a number he’s cleared just one time all season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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