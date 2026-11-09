Commanders vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10

A massive NFC East matchup kicks off Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season, as the New York Giants host the Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels.

These teams played to a tie earlier this season with Daniels and the Washington offense making a massive mistake in the final second of overtime, running out of time before the team could attempt a game-winning field goal.

Now, the Commanders’ playoff hopes are on life support, as they’re just 2-5-1 after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. Daniels and the Washington offense struggled to get much going in Week 9, and now it has to face a Giants defense that has been hovering around the top 10 in EPA/Play in the 2026 season.

John Harbaugh’s team has weathered the storm of Jaxson Dart’s knee injury, riding Jameis Winston and now J.J. McCarthy to a 5-2-1 start. The Giants have a stranglehold in the NFC East after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9, as the Dallas Cowboys (4-5) are the only other team in the division with more than two wins.

McCarthy only threw for 127 yards in the Giants’ win over the Eagles on Sunday, but the former first-round pick adds more of a punch to this offense than the veteran Winston.

Dan Quinn’s Commanders could get back into the mix in the division with a win, especially since the winner of this game will have the head-to-head tiebreaker after the tie earlier this season.

Oddsmakers have set the Giants as slight favorites at home, where they are an impressive 3-1 against the spread.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, injuries, my prediction and more for this NFC East battle on Thursday night.

Commanders vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Commanders +1.5 (-115)

Giants -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Commanders: +105

Giants: -125

Total

42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Commanders vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 12

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: MetLife Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Commanders record: 2-5-1

Giants record: 5-2-1

Commanders vs. Giants Injury Reports

Commanders Injury Report

Lucas Patrick – doubtful

Dyami Brown – IR

Terry McLaurin – IR

Daron Payne – IR

Javon Kinlaw – IR

Fabian Moreau – questionable

Treylon Burks – questionable

Giants Injury Report

Cam Skattebo – questionable

Tyrone Tracy Jr. – IR

Thomas Fidone II – questionable

Commanders vs. Giants Betting Trends

The Giants are 6-2 against the spread this season.

The Commanders are 4-4 against the spread this season.

These teams tied in overtime in their first meeting in 2026.

The Giants are 3-1 against the spread at home in 2026.

The Commanders are 2-1 against the spread on the road in 2026.

The Commanders are 3-3 against the spread as underdogs this season.

The OVER is 5-3 in the Giants’ games this season.

The OVER is 4-4 in the Commanders’ games this season.

Commanders vs. Giants Key Player to Watch

Jayden Daniels, Quarterback, Washington Commanders

This is a huge game for Daniels, especially after his blunder against New York earlier this season.

The former No. 2 overall pick has been pretty solid this season despite missing time with a dislocated elbow, and he threw for 274 yards and a score in the loss to the Rams on Sunday. However, it hasn’t translated into wins, as the Commanders’ victory over Philly on Nov. 1 is the only game Daniels has won as the starter this season.

Daniels has nine total touchdowns (seven passing, two rushing) and has yet to throw an interception in 2026. Still, the Washington offense ranks in the bottom 12 in the league in both EPA/Play and success rate.

The Giants’ defense is no joke, and Daniels is likely going to face quite a bit of pressure on Thursday. In his first meeting with New York, the former LSU star had 199 passing yards, 103 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Commanders vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

The Giants may not be a Super Bowl contender because of their shaky quarterback situation, but it’s pretty clear that Harbaugh has put this team in position to make the playoffs.

New York is No. 10 in EPA/Play on defense, No. 15 in EPA/Play on offense and has been one of the top teams in the league against the spread, covering in six of eight games. Frankly, I’m shocked to see the Giants only as 1.5-point favorites since they survived a pretty shaky Jameis Winston game the last time these teams played to secure a tie.

Meanwhile, Washington’s two wins are over Seattle – a pretty shocking upset with Marcus Mariota at quarterback – and an Eagles team with a backup quarterback in Tanner McKee.

Daniels has played well in the 2026 season, but it hasn’t been enough with this offense ranking in the bottom 12 in the league in several key metrics and the defense clocking in at No. 19 in EPA/Play.

The Commanders are also super banged up on the offensive line and at receiver, which won’t be easy to overcome against an elite Giants pass rush.

At home, I’m taking New York to win outright, as the Commanders have not shown us that they’re a playoff-caliber team.

Pick: Giants Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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