Concerning Caleb Williams Injury Update Doesn't Hurt Bears' Odds vs. Packers in NFL Week 5

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will not return from his hamstring injury in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers, as head coach Ben Johnson revealead that the former No. 1 overall pick won't even practice this week.

That's a little concerning for Williams' chances of playing in Week 6, and Johnson admitted that the star quarterback remains "week-to-week" as he recovers from a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

Caleb Williams will not practice this week, per Ben Johnson, who still believes Williams is operating on a "week to week" timeline as he recovers from a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Johnson said Williams is doing well attacking his rehab. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 5, 2026

The Bears are set to start backup Tyson Bagent in Week 5 after he played the majority of the game against New York in Week 4.

Johnson sent Case Keenum and Bagent out on the first play in Week 4 to prove a point after it was leaked that Bagent would start the game. Against the Jets, Bagent completed completed 25 of his 34 passes for 268 yards, no scores and a pick. The Bears backup also carried the ball four times for one yard.

Bears HC Ben Johnson told @JeffJoniak on @ESPN1000 that QB Tyson Bagent is expected to start Sunday at Green Bay against the Packers. pic.twitter.com/y5qfkuLT5F — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2026

Even though Williams is not going to play against Green Bay, the odds for this matchup have actually moved in favor of the Bears. Chicago is a road favorite in Green Bay for just the third time in the last 30 seasons, and is has jumped from a 1.5-point favorite on Sunday night to a full three-point favorite in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chicago is -155 on the moneyline in this matchup as it looks to move to 4-1 in the 2026 season. The Bears have certainly done a great job without Williams, knocking off both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jets in consecutive weeks.

After winning the NFC North in the 2025 campaign, Chicago has gone from +154 to make the playoffs (when Williams got hurt) to -170 to make the playoffs over the last two weeks.

Williams was off to a great start in 2026 before his injury, throwing for 407 yards, two scores and one pick while also adding a pair of touchdowns on the ground for Chicago. He left the team's Week 2 loss against Minnesota early after suffering the hamstring injury.

Hopefully, the star quarterback will be able to return to practice next week, but it appears that the three-to-four week timeline for Williams was pretty accurate. Chicago takes on Green Bay, Atlanta and New England over the next three weeks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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