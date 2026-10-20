Concerning Lamar Jackson Injury Update Shifts Bengals vs. Ravens Odds in NFL Week 7

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not played since Week 4, and his status for Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals still remains unclear.



Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said that Jackson could "potentially" practice this week after missing all three of the team's practices ahead of Week 6. There have been reports the last two weeks that Jackson has a chance to play through his ankle injury, but he has not suited up in practice -- or for a game -- since Week 4.

Minter: Lamar Jackson (ankle) could "potentially" practice this week.



Remains day-to-day. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 19, 2026

Minter's update on Jackson isn't viewed as a positive one in the betting market. Ahead of Week 7, oddsmakers set the Ravens as three-point favorites at home in their matchup with the Bengals.

Now, DraftKings Sportsbook has Baltimore set as a 2.5-point favorite, though it remains -148 on the moneyline to win this game. It's not a major adjustment, but clearly there is some worry that Jackson could miss his third game in a row. Currently, DraftKings has received 73 percent of the moneyline bets in this game on the Bengals to win outright.

After going down against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, Jackson has not played. He missed a win over Atlanta in Week 5 and a loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. The Cleveland loss looms large for the Ravens, as they are now behind the Browns in the AFC North standings.

The Ravens are a much more dangerous team with Jackson in the lineup, and he was an MVP candidate before going down in Week 4. This season, the star quarterback has completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 967 yards, six scores and just one interception.

A two-time MVP, Jackson leads the league in yards per attempt, yards per completion and passer rating in 2026. He also has 19 carries for 144 yards and a score, a sign that his rushing is back to a higher level than it was in 2025.

Tyler Huntley would receive the start in Week 7 if Jackson can't go. Dating back to last season, the Ravens are 3-1 in Huntley's last four starts, but they remain 7-12 all-time when Jackson is sidelined. Huntley struggled to move the offense in Week 6, throwing for 165 yards and a score in a 13-10 loss. He did combine for three scores in the win over Atlanta, so there is a higher ceiling that what he showed this past Sunday.

If Jackson doesn't practice on Wednesday, it's possible this line could move even further towards the Bengals. For now, oddsmakers are still giving the Ravens the edge in this divisional battle.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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