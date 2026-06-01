Conn Smythe Trophy Odds: Mitch Marner Set as Favorite Ahead of Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup Final is set, and the Carolina Hurricanes are favored against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The race for the Stanley Cup isn't the only thing to watch in the final. There's also a race for the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the NHL Playoffs. Remember, unlike the NBA Finals MVP, which is given to the player who is the MVP of just the final series, the Conn Smythe is the MVP of the entire playoffs.

That's why the odds are already significantly skewed towards a few players. Let's take a look at the latest odds before Game 1 of the final.

Conn Smythe Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Mitch Marner +185

Frederik Andersen +220

Taylor Hall +650

Logan Stankoven +900

Carter Hart +1500

Jackson Blake +1600

Jack Eichel +1700

Nikolaj Ehlers +6000

Sebastian Aho +8000

Heading into the Stanley Cup Final, Mitch Marner, the former Toronto Maple Leaf, is set as the betting favorite at +185. That's an implied probability of 35.09%. He is leading the postseason in points with 21, three more than the next closest player.

Frederik Andersen of the Hurricanes is second on the odds list and the favorite amongst the Hurricanes at +220.

Who Will Win the Conn Smythe Trophy?

I'm going to bet on each team. I think it's safe to say the winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy will be given to a member of the Stanley Cup-winning team. Connor McDavid won it as a member of the losing side two years ago, but he had a record-setting playoff performance.

For the Golden Knights, let's take a shot on a complete longshot in Pavel Dorofeyev at +10000. He's leading the playoffs in goals with 10, but he only has four assists, which means he's seven points behind Marner. With that being said, if Marner has a quiet final and Dorofeyev continues to rack up goals, it's going to be hard not to give him the award as the postseason's top scorer if the Golden Knights can pull off the upset.

For the Hurricanes, let's bet on Logan Stankoven at +900. He's leading the Hurricanes in goals with nine in 13 games and has 12 total points. Much like Dorofeyev, he could shoot up the odds board in a hurry if he pops a few more goals in the first couple of games of the final.

Picks: Pavel Dorofeyev +10000, Logan Stankoven +900

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