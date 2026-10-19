Cowboys vs. Eagles Opening Odds for Monday Night Football in Week 7 (Dallas Favored on Road)

A key NFC East matchup takes place in Week 7 of the NFL season, as the Dallas Cowboys go on the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Before the season started, this looked like a potential swing game for the NFC East standings, but a lot has changed in six weeks.

Dallas is off to a slow start at 2-4, and the defense (31st in EPA/Play) remains one of the worst in the NFL. Dak Prescott and Co. have lost back-to-back primetime games against Tampa Bay (Week 5) and Green Bay (Week 6), looking pretty rough in both appearances.

So, can they turn things around on the road against a divisional opponent?

The Eagles enter this game on a four-game losing streak, and star quarterback Jalen Hurts is out for the season with blood clots in his lungs. That is a massive blow to the Eagles in the futures market, as they’re now last in the odds to win the NFC East and +15000 to win the Super Bowl.

Tanner McKee is set to make another start in Week 7, and this may turn into a lost season for an Eagles team that could decide to trade some veteran pieces to recoup draft capital and lighten the load on the salary cap in years to come.

Oddsmakers have set the Cowboys as favorites in this matchup, and a win would put Dallas in a much better position to win the NFC East – which it is still favored to do.

Here’s a look at the odds, the latest movement since Sunday night and a quick preview of this primetime matchup.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cowboys -4.5 (-112)

Eagles +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Cowboys: -225

Eagles: +185

Total

44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Dallas opened as a 5.5-point favorite for Monday night’s showdown , but that line has quickly shifted towards the Eagles. Even with Jalen Hurts on injured reserve and out for the season, Philly has a shot to pull off an upset against a Dallas defense that is 31st in the NFL EPA/Play.

Plus, the Cowboys’ offense looked awful on Sunday night in a loss to Green Bay, which may have caused the move in this line on Monday morning.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Preview

The Eagles have covered the spread just once in the 2026 season (in their London loss to Jacksonville), so it’s hard to justify betting on them with a backup at quarterback.

However, Dallas’ defense remains a bottom three unit in the league, and McKee (215 passing yards in Week 6) was at least able to move the Philly offense. If Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is able to return in Week 7, it could flip these odds even further towards the Eagles.

Dallas needs to figure things out on offense, as Prescott has struggled with turnovers (not all his fault) in the last few games while the offensive line allowed him to take a ton of big hits in Week 6.

A win for Philly could bump it back up into at least the No. 3 spot in the odds to win the NFC East, but it seems pretty clear that oddsmakers expect Dallas to eventually figure things out and advance as the division winner.

Bettors may want to consider the OVER (44.5) with how poor the Dallas defense has been this season. The OVER is 4-2 in Dallas’ six games and 3-3 in the Eagles’ matchup in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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