Cowboys vs. Giants Score Prediction for NFL Week 1 (Bet Dallas to Win Big)

An NFC East battle is on tap for the Week 1 edition of Sunday Night Football when the Dallas Cowboys head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants.

The Cowboys had one of the best offenses in football a year ago, but their defense also gave up the most points per game amongst all teams. They're hoping their offense can stay hot and their defense improves, giving them a very real chance at making the NFC Playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Giants are ready to begin the John Harbaugh era. With young pieces on offense and a new head coach, there are seemingly bright days ahead for the New York faithful.

Let's dive into the odds for this game and then I'll do my best to predict the game's final score.

Cowboys vs. Giants Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Cowboys -3 (-108)

Giants +3 (-112)

Moneyline

Cowboys -158

Giants +134

Total

OVER 48.5 (-105)

UNDER 48.5 (-115)

The spread has moved half a point towards the Cowboys, from -2.5 to -3. A significant move in the betting world, as three is the most important number, given that the largest percentage of winning margins is three-point victories. The total has remained steady at 48.5.

Cowboys vs. Giants Score Prediction

In the Week 1 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the Cowboys as favorites on Sunday Night Football:

I'm not ready to buy the hype on the New York Giants. I understand that John Harbaugh is going to do a lot of things to change the culture for the better, but have Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo proven enough to the point that they should only be slight underdogs against one of the best offenses in football from last season? I'm not buying it.

If the Cowboys can make defensive adjustments this year while matching last year's offensive production, they'll be a dangerous team to face.

When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the OVER. The Cowboys were a team built for OVERs last season, being all offense and no defense. While Cowboys fans are hoping their defense is significantly improved, I'm not willing to bet on that being the case until I see it.

I think the Cowboys win big in a shootout.

Final score prediction: Cowboys 38, Giants 20

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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