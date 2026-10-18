Cowboys vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 6 (Bet on Jordan Love)

Two NFC teams with playoff expectations – the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers – close out Sunday’s NFL action in what has become an interesting rivalry.

Jerry Jones’ decision to trade Micah Parsons to Green Bay has added some extra juice when these two teams play, but Parsons (knee) remains out for the Pack to begin this season.

Green Bay is a small favorite at home after it beat the Chicago Bears in Week 5 while the Cowboys were upset at home by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and backup quarterback Jalon Daniels.

Neither of these teams have looked like a true playoff contender just yet, and it may be easier to take some prop bets than picking a side on Sunday night.

This game has a high total – 53.5 – which is a sign that oddsmakers expect a ton of offensive production for both teams.

That can make it fun to bet in the prop market, especially with some of the playmakers on both teams. CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Javonte Williams and Tucker Kraft are just a few of the star playmakers between the Cowboys and Packers that bettors should consider on Sunday night.

I’ve narrowed things down to my top three player prop picks for this primetime matchup, including a bet for Jordan Love on Sunday.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Cowboys vs. Packers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jordan Love OVER 271.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Javonte Williams OVER 2.5 Receptions (-151)

Christian Watson OVER 71.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Jordan Love OVER 271.5 Passing Yards (-113)

There couldn't be a better matchup for Jordan Love in Week 6.

The Packers quarterback has led the team to the third-most passing yards in the NFL this season, and now he’s taking on Green Bay defense that is last in the NFL in EPA/Play, success rate, EPA/Pass and yards per play allowed.

Love has over 271.5 passing yards in three games this season (all over 300 yards), and he already has multiple games with over 40 pass attempts. The Packers have the fewest rushing yards in the NFL, so I expect them to lean on Love once again in Week 6.

Javonte Williams OVER 2.5 Receptions (-151)

The Packers are third in the NFL in EPA/Pass defensively and just 19th in EPA/Rush, but Javonte Williams is averaging less than four yards per carry in the 2026 season.

So, I don’t love any rushing prop for the Cowboys back in Week 6.

Instead, I’m looking at Williams as an extension of the passing game since he’s been targeted 20 times in five games. The former second-round pick has reeled in 17 of those passes for 94 yards and a score, catching three or more balls in three of his games. He’s also been targeted at least three times in every matchup.

Green Bay has allowed 20 receptions by running backs already this season, so I don’t mind taking Williams in this market since he’s monopolized touches and snaps in this Dallas backfield, receiving 91 total touches while playing 76.9 percent of the snaps through five weeks.

Christian Watson OVER 71.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his favorite prop bets of the week in his Player Prop Countdown , and Watson is the No. 4 player in Week 6:

Christian Watson has had a breakout season so far in 2026. He enters Week 6 ranking fifth in the NFL in receiving yards, racking up 474 yards for 94.8 per game. Now, he and the Packers get to face arguably the worst defense in the entire league. The Cowboys have given up 8.1 yards per pass attempt, and they also rank last in both opponent dropback EPA and opponent dropback success rate.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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