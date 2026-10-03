Cowboys vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Ferguson Finds Paydirt)

The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans are both looking to get things going when they meet up on Sunday afternoon.

Houston has scored just 23 points in its last two games after a 36-31 loss to Buffalo to open the season, and Dallas fell to the Ravens in a back-and-forth game in Brazil last week.

Dallas’ offense has been firing on all cylinders recently, and the Cowboys’ defense should provide some opportunities for the Texans to get on the board.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Cowboys vs. Texans on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Cowboys vs. Texans

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dak Prescott OVER 9.5 Rushing Yards (-134)

David Montgomery OVER 10.5 Receiving Yards (-117)

Jake Ferguson Anytime Touchdown (+310)

Dak Prescott OVER 9.5 Rushing Yards (-134)

Dak Prescott has been making some plays with both his arm and legs this season. He’s ran 10 times for 59 yards in total, with 14, 26, and 19 rushing yards through three games this year.

Prescott also used his legs quite a bit at the end of last season, racking up at least 14 rushing yards in three of five games to end the season.

The Texans allowed 23 rushing yards to Josh Allen before playing two non-mobile quarterbacks in Joe Burrow and Daniel Jones. I think Prescott can get to at least 10 rushing yards on Sunday, and he could get there on a single run.

David Montgomery OVER 10.5 Receiving Yards (-117)

David Montgomery is being used in the passing game a bit more in Houston than he was in Detroit, where Jahmyr Gibbs was the main back there. The veteran has caught all seven of his targets this season for 48 yards, going OVER 10.5 yards in all three games.

Montgomery isn’t going to get a ton of targets, but he’s caught multiple passes in each game thus far, with 19, 14, and 15 receiving yards. I expect him to keep that going against this Cowboys defense that allowed 40 receiving yards to Rachaad White two weeks ago.

Jake Ferguson Anytime Touchdown (+310)

The Cowboys have two great receivers out wide in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, but don’t forget about Jake Ferguson in the middle. The tight end has long been one of Prescott’s favorite pass catchers, and he’s tied for the team lead with four red-zone targets this season.

Ferguson may only have 11 total targets this season, but nearly half of them came last week when he caught three of five targets for 23 yards and a score. It was his second straight game finding the end zone after scoring twice against Washington.

This line feels too long for Ferguson to score given this game’s total and his season thus far.

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